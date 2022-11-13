Auto

Off-road-biased Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to break cover in December

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 13, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will run on a 5.2-liter, V10 engine (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian marque Lamborghini is all set to unveil the Huracan Sterrato in December for the global car markets. The coupe will be an off-road-biased version of the Huracan Evo. To recall, the brand had previewed the supercar in a video on its social media handles, and a near-production version was spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar.

Lamborghini is one of the most revered names in the automotive world and is known for creating some of the most capable track and road-biased supercars.

While the Italian carmaker already has an SUV in form of the Urus, it has been experimenting with an off-road-focused version of the Huracan Evo in recent years.

When launched, the coupe will be a unique vehicle.

Exteriors The supercar will sport angular headlamps and bumper-mounted auxiliary lights

Based on the Huracan Evo, the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will flaunt an aggressive design language. It will feature a muscular hood, an air splitter, angular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted auxiliary lights, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer wheels. Y-shaped LED taillights, a diffuser, and dual center-mounted exhausts will grace the rear end.

Information It will be backed by a 5.2-liter, V10 engine

The details regarding the powertrain options for the Huracan Sterrato are yet to be disclosed. We expect it to be powered by the same 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, V10 petrol engine (630hp/565Nm) from the Huracan Evo. The motor should be mated to a 7-speed LDF DCT gearbox.

Interiors The coupe will feature racing-type bucket seats and multiple airbags

The interiors of the Huracan Sterrato are under wraps. We expect the coupe to feature a sporty two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It should also house a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be disclosed by the Italian marque during its launch event, likely in December. We expect the supercar to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5 crore (ex-showroom) if launched in India.