Lamborghini Huracan STO to debut in India on July 15

Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini will introduce its Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) in the Indian market on July 15. It is a road-legal version of the company's V10 racing car and is inspired by the Super Trofeo Evo and Huracan GT3. To recall, the Lamborghini Huracan STO was unveiled in November last year and runs on a 5.2-liter V10 engine. Here's our roundup.

It has a roof scoop and a large rear wing

The Lamborghini Huracan STO features a race-inspired aerodynamic design, with a sloping roofline, a sculpted front bonnet, a wide air dam, an adjustable rear wing, a dual exhaust setup, and a roof scoop. The vehicle weighs 1,339kg, making it 43kg lighter than the standard Huracan model. Around 75% of the body is crafted from carbon fiber, while the wheels are made from magnesium.

A 640hp, V10 engine fuels the car

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces 640hp of maximum power and 565Nm of peak torque. The four-wheeler can sprint from 0-100km/h in three seconds and offers three driving modes: STO, Rain, and Trophy.

There is a flat-bottom steering wheel and carbon fiber seats

The Lamborghini Huracan STO offers a premium cabin with carbon fiber seats, four-point seatbelts, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and Alcantara upholstery. It also gets Lamborghini Connect Services and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it provides geofencing alert, curfew alert, valet alert, and real-time traffic information. Buyers can further customize the car with the brand's Ad Personam division.

The India pricing information of the Lamborghini Huracan STO will be announced during its launch, on July 15. For reference, in the US, it costs $3,27,838 (roughly Rs. 2.44 crore).