Tata Tiago NRG iCNG teased; to be launched soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 14, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will be the brand's third CNG-powered model (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has announced via a teaser that the CNG version of its Tiago NRG hatchback will be launched in India soon. It will be called NRG iCNG. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler should flaunt a minimalist look and a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It will run on a 1.2-liter engine that will generate a maximum power of 72hp.

Thanks to the rising prices of petrol and diesel in India, automakers are turning their attention to green fuel-powered models, and Tata Motors is no exception.

The Tiago NRG iCNG will be the brand's third CNG offering after the Tiago and Tigor. Once it goes on sale in our market, it is expected to rack up decent sales.

Exteriors The car will sport swept-back headlamps and roof rails

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will have a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back headlights, a wide air vent, and a silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 15-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information A 5-speed manual gearbox will be the sole transmission option

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that will make 72hp/95Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interior The four-wheeler will get a four-speaker sound system

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is likely to have a five-seater cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, USB chargers, and a Harman-powered four-speaker sound system. The hatchback will house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Two airbags, ABS, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Tata Tiago NRG iCNG: Pricing

Tata Motors will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Tiago NRG iCNG in India at the time of its launch. However, it is tipped to bear a starting price tag of around Rs. 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom).