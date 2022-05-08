Auto

Tata Tiago and Tigor become costlier in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 08, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago and Tigor are based on the brand's X1 platform (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Tiago and Tigor cars in the Indian market. The cost of the vehicles has been raised by up to Rs. 15,000, depending on the variant. The Tiago hatchback now starts at Rs. 5.37 lakh, while the sedan is available from Rs. 5.97 lakh for their respective base XE variants.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors caters to a wide variety of customers across the globe with its range of hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

The Tiago and Tigor were recently launched with the new iCNG technology, at competitive pricing for their respective segments. The new price hike could put a dent in their sales.

However, this price revision is not unexpected considering the rise in the input costs.

Exteriors The cars feature a chrome-surrounded grille and alloy wheels

The Tata Tiago and Tigor have similar design elements such as a chrome-surrounded grille with swept-back headlights, wide air dams, a muscular bonnet, and bumper-mounted DRLs with fog lamps. On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Both cars feature wrap-around taillamps, with the Tigor getting a shark-fin antenna and a raked windscreen at the rear.

Information They are powered by the same 1.2-liter petrol engine

The Tata Tiago and Tigor draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder Revotron engine that makes 85hp/113Nm for the petrol version and 72hp/95Nm in the CNG variant. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Interiors They get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Both the Tiago and Tigor have a spacious five-seater cabin with a black insert on the dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, an engine start-stop button, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They feature a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information Tata Tiago, Tigor: Pricing

Following the latest price revision, the Tata Tiago hatchback now starts at Rs. 5.37 lakh and goes up to Rs. 7.79 lakh, while the Tigor sedan falls in the price bracket of Rs. 5.97-8.56 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).