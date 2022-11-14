Auto

BYD Atto 3 SUV goes official at Rs. 34 lakh

BYD Atto 3 SUV goes official at Rs. 34 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 14, 2022, 01:53 pm 2 min read

BYD Atto 3 gets three driving modes (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD has finally launched its Atto 3 SUV in India. To recall, it was unveiled here last month and is available in a single fully-loaded trim. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a spacious tech-loaded cabin. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 512km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

At a time when Chinese companies are facing intense scrutiny in India, BYD is getting ready to expand its market share in the country.

The Atto 3 is the Warren Buffet-backed firm's second offering on our shores after the e6 launched last year.

The car has already received 1,500 bookings, and the numbers should rise in the coming days.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and LED headlamps

The BYD Atto 3 has a lengthy hood, a sleek chrome grille, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, contrast-colored C-pillars, and 18-inch, dual-tone alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and split LED taillamps are available on the rear end.

Information It sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds

The BYD Atto 3 packs an electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery pack and generates 201hp/310Nm. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds, and gets three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.

Interiors The vehicle gets a panoramic sunroof and 7 airbags

The BYD Atto 3 has a spacious cabin with 31-color ambient lighting, powered front seats, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It houses a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, traction control, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information BYD Atto 3: Pricing and availability

In India, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is available in a single trim and sports a price figure of Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the car will commence in January next year.