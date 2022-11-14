BYD Atto 3 SUV goes official at Rs. 34 lakh
Chinese automaker BYD has finally launched its Atto 3 SUV in India. To recall, it was unveiled here last month and is available in a single fully-loaded trim. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a spacious tech-loaded cabin. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 512km per charge.
- At a time when Chinese companies are facing intense scrutiny in India, BYD is getting ready to expand its market share in the country.
- The Atto 3 is the Warren Buffet-backed firm's second offering on our shores after the e6 launched last year.
- The car has already received 1,500 bookings, and the numbers should rise in the coming days.
The BYD Atto 3 has a lengthy hood, a sleek chrome grille, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, contrast-colored C-pillars, and 18-inch, dual-tone alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, a window wiper, and split LED taillamps are available on the rear end.
The BYD Atto 3 packs an electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery pack and generates 201hp/310Nm. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds, and gets three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.
The BYD Atto 3 has a spacious cabin with 31-color ambient lighting, powered front seats, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It houses a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, traction control, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.
In India, the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is available in a single trim and sports a price figure of Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the car will commence in January next year.