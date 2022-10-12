2022 Lexus ES 300h goes official at Rs. 60 lakh
Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the updated iteration of its entry-level sedan, the ES 300h in India with a starting price of Rs. 59.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is offered in two trim levels: Exquisite and Luxury. The four-wheeler features the brand's new logo design and gets revised interiors with more storage spaces and additional equipment. This update brings no mechanical changes.
- Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota. It offers a range of sedans and SUVs in both SHEV (Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) forms.
- The ES 300h is one of the best-selling models for the brand across the globe and has been praised by critics and customers alike.
- The updated model primarily rivals Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
The updated Lexus ES 300h retains the overall silhouette from the outgoing model and flaunts a long and muscular hood, signature 'spindle grille' design, swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, and sleek air dams. The sedan is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, chromed window linings, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna is available at the rear end.
The ES 300h is powered by a 215hp petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. The setup comprises of a 178hp, 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol unit paired with an 88kW permanent magnet electric motor. A CVT gearbox handles the transmission duties on the sedan.
Inside, the ES 300h has a five-seater cabin featuring premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, three-zone climate control, reclining rear seats, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by 10 airbags and a 360-degree-view camera
In India, the Lexus ES 300h will set you back by Rs. 59.71 lakh for the base Exquisite model and Rs. 65.81 lakh for the top-of-the-line Luxury trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The sedan can be booked online or via the brand's dealership.