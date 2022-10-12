Auto

2022 Lexus ES 300h goes official at Rs. 60 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 12, 2022, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Lexus ES 300h features a three-zone climate control (Photo credit: Lexus)

Japanese luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the updated iteration of its entry-level sedan, the ES 300h in India with a starting price of Rs. 59.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is offered in two trim levels: Exquisite and Luxury. The four-wheeler features the brand's new logo design and gets revised interiors with more storage spaces and additional equipment. This update brings no mechanical changes.

Lexus is the luxury vehicle division of Toyota. It offers a range of sedans and SUVs in both SHEV (Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) forms.

The ES 300h is one of the best-selling models for the brand across the globe and has been praised by critics and customers alike.

The updated model primarily rivals Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts 'spindle grille' design and 18-inch designer wheels

The updated Lexus ES 300h retains the overall silhouette from the outgoing model and flaunts a long and muscular hood, signature 'spindle grille' design, swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, and sleek air dams. The sedan is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, chromed window linings, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna is available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by 218hp, hybrid powertrain

The ES 300h is powered by a 215hp petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. The setup comprises of a 178hp, 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol unit paired with an 88kW permanent magnet electric motor. A CVT gearbox handles the transmission duties on the sedan.

Interiors The car features reclining rear seats and a head-up display

Inside, the ES 300h has a five-seater cabin featuring premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, three-zone climate control, reclining rear seats, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by 10 airbags and a 360-degree-view camera

Information Lexus ES 300h: Pricing

In India, the Lexus ES 300h will set you back by Rs. 59.71 lakh for the base Exquisite model and Rs. 65.81 lakh for the top-of-the-line Luxury trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The sedan can be booked online or via the brand's dealership.

