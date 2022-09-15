Chrysler bids adieu to 300C sedan with a 2023 update
Chrysler is finally getting ready to bid farewell to its popular 300C model by giving it a final 2023 update. The sedan has had a long run of nearly two decades. The vehicle will be produced in a limited run of just 2,000 units for the US car market. It is backed by a potent 485hp, 6.4-liter V8 engine.
- In 2004, Chrysler introduced the 300 as a full-size four-door luxury sedan for the global car market. The car was powered by a range of 'Pentastar' V6 and 'Hemi' V8 engines.
- The US automaker updated the model to its second generation avatar in 2011.
- With the focus shifting toward green mobility solutions, the brand is now planning to phase out the performance-oriented sedan.
The 2023 Chrysler 300C has a typical three-box silhouette and features a stylish design. It has a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a blacked-out grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
The 300C is fueled by a 6.4-liter, V8 engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, along with a limited-slip differential. The mill generates a maximum power of 485hp and a peak torque of 644Nm.
Inside, the 2023 300C has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard with carbon fiber trims, 'Black Laguna' leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The sedan packs a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
The 2023 Chrysler 300C will set you back by $56,595 (approximately Rs. 45.02 lakh) in the US market. The sedan will be available in a limited run of just 2,000 units.