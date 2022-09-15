Auto

Chrysler bids adieu to 300C sedan with a 2023 update

Chrysler bids adieu to 300C sedan with a 2023 update

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 15, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

2023 Chrysler 300C rides on 20-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Chrysler)

Chrysler is finally getting ready to bid farewell to its popular 300C model by giving it a final 2023 update. The sedan has had a long run of nearly two decades. The vehicle will be produced in a limited run of just 2,000 units for the US car market. It is backed by a potent 485hp, 6.4-liter V8 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2004, Chrysler introduced the 300 as a full-size four-door luxury sedan for the global car market. The car was powered by a range of 'Pentastar' V6 and 'Hemi' V8 engines.

The US automaker updated the model to its second generation avatar in 2011.

With the focus shifting toward green mobility solutions, the brand is now planning to phase out the performance-oriented sedan.

Exteriors The sedan sports a muscular bonnet and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Chrysler 300C has a typical three-box silhouette and features a stylish design. It has a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a blacked-out grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 485hp, 'Hemi' V8 engine

The 300C is fueled by a 6.4-liter, V8 engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, along with a limited-slip differential. The mill generates a maximum power of 485hp and a peak torque of 644Nm.

Interiors The car features 'Black Laguna' leather upholstery and ventilated seats

Inside, the 2023 300C has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard with carbon fiber trims, 'Black Laguna' leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The sedan packs a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Chrysler 300C: Pricing

The 2023 Chrysler 300C will set you back by $56,595 (approximately Rs. 45.02 lakh) in the US market. The sedan will be available in a limited run of just 2,000 units.