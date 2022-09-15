Auto

Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition unveiled: Check pricing, features

Land Rover Defender is equipped with 3D surround-view camera (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover has taken the wraps off the "75th Limited Edition" of the Defender. The limited-run car will be offered in two body styles: two-door 90 and four-door 110. The British SUV specialist has conceptualized the special edition vehicle to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. It will be offered in the range-topping HSE trim and shall feature an exclusive Grasmere Green paint job.

The Defender is one of the most iconic models in Land Rover's line-up. The SUV made its first public appearance at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948.

The Tata Motors-owned British automaker will be commemorating the diamond jubilee of the legendary four-wheeler next year by introducing 75th Limited Edition.

However, there is no official word on the number of units that will be made.

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has a typical boxy silhouette and features an exclusive Grasmere Green color on the body and wheels. It features a muscular bonnet, square-shaped LED headlamps, raked windscreen, squared-out wheel arches, a special "75 Years" badging, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, LED taillights, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV gets a rear-view camera module mounted in the shark-fin antenna.

The special edition Defender is backed by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, P400 Ingenium turbo-petrol engine (codename: AJ300) with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The mill generates 394.5hp of maximum power and 550Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, the Defender gets a spacious cabin with 'Resist Ebony' upholstery and special Grasmere Green powder-coated trim on the all-black dashboard. The SUV features three-zone climate control, a sunroof, head-up display, wireless charger, a multifunctional steering wheel, powered front seats, a digital instrument console, and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and 3D surround-view camera.

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition will set you back by $90,000 (approximately Rs. 71.55 lakh) for the two-door 90 variant and $93,000 (roughly Rs. 73.94 lakh) for the four-door 110 trim in the US market.