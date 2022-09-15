Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition unveiled: Check pricing, features
Land Rover has taken the wraps off the "75th Limited Edition" of the Defender. The limited-run car will be offered in two body styles: two-door 90 and four-door 110. The British SUV specialist has conceptualized the special edition vehicle to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year. It will be offered in the range-topping HSE trim and shall feature an exclusive Grasmere Green paint job.
- The Defender is one of the most iconic models in Land Rover's line-up. The SUV made its first public appearance at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948.
- The Tata Motors-owned British automaker will be commemorating the diamond jubilee of the legendary four-wheeler next year by introducing 75th Limited Edition.
- However, there is no official word on the number of units that will be made.
The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has a typical boxy silhouette and features an exclusive Grasmere Green color on the body and wheels. It features a muscular bonnet, square-shaped LED headlamps, raked windscreen, squared-out wheel arches, a special "75 Years" badging, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, LED taillights, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV gets a rear-view camera module mounted in the shark-fin antenna.
The special edition Defender is backed by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, P400 Ingenium turbo-petrol engine (codename: AJ300) with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The mill generates 394.5hp of maximum power and 550Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside, the Defender gets a spacious cabin with 'Resist Ebony' upholstery and special Grasmere Green powder-coated trim on the all-black dashboard. The SUV features three-zone climate control, a sunroof, head-up display, wireless charger, a multifunctional steering wheel, powered front seats, a digital instrument console, and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and 3D surround-view camera.
The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition will set you back by $90,000 (approximately Rs. 71.55 lakh) for the two-door 90 variant and $93,000 (roughly Rs. 73.94 lakh) for the four-door 110 trim in the US market.