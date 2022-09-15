Auto

BMW reveals limited edition R 1250 GS for French market

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 15, 2022, 04:05 am 2 min read

The special edition BMW R 1250 GS is limited to 1,250 units (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has unveiled a special edition of the R 1250 GS for the French market. The model is called 'Spirit of GS Edition' and was showcased at the recent Alpes Aventures Moto Festival. The German marque will be producing the motorcycle in a limited run of just 1,250 units. The bike features some cosmetic updates to set it apart from the standard model.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Alpes Aventure Moto Festival is one of the biggest events dedicated to motorcycle tourism in the European region.

It is considered a great place by many bikemakers to showcase either new or special edition offerings to the motorcycling community.

BMW Motorrad has taken the opportunity to unveil a limited edition model of its popular R 1250 GS, exclusively made for the French market.

Design The ADV flaunts orange-colored trims and LED headlight

The limited edition BMW R 1250 GS sports orange-colored anodized aluminium trims on the handlebar clamp and special badging. It features a prominent beak, a sloping 20-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, an LED headlamp with DRLs, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, a Bluetooth-enabled full-color TFT instrument cluster, and 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoke wheels. It gets sporty gray/orange decals.

Information It is backed by a 1,254cc boxer engine

The special edition R 1250 GS remains mechanically unaltered. It is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine that develops a maximum power of 134hp and a peak torque of 143Nm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The motorcycle features 'Integral ABS Pro' and traction control

For the safety of the rider, the R 1250 GS is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with the brand's 'Integral ABS Pro,' Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and three riding modes: ECO, Rain, and Road. Suspension duties are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information BMW R 1250 GS 'Spirit of GS Edition': Pricing

The 'Spirit of GS Edition' of the BMW R 1250 GS will be produced in a limited run of 1,250 units only for the French market. The special edition ADV carries a price tag of €27,990 (approximately Rs. 22.26 lakh).