Auto

#EndOfAnEra: Jaguar bids adieu to fuel-powered F-Type sports car

#EndOfAnEra: Jaguar bids adieu to fuel-powered F-Type sports car

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 11, 2022, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The F-Type 75 Special Edition is offered with two engine options (Photo credit: Jaguar)

As automakers plan for their switch to an electric-only portfolio, legendary fuel-powered cars have to leave the stage they ruled for years. This time, it's the Jaguar F-Type that we are bidding adieu to. The company is bringing the curtain down on the sportscar-extraordinaire with the F-type 75 Special Edition. The car will be delivered starting next year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jaguar wants to become fully electric by 2025. To achieve that, the company has been in the process of phasing out combustion vehicles.

First, it was the XJ line-up, and now, the F-Type. The number 75 in the goodbye F-Type signifies three-quarters of a century of building experience.

The F-Type with supercharged V8s will forever be etched in automotive history.

Exteriors The car is offered in coupe and convertible variants

The Jaguar F-type 75 Special Edition has a muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a large blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and a black grill badge. The car is offered in both coupe and convertible models. It is flanked by unique badges and 20-inch five-spoke or 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels. Quad exhaust tips, a raked windscreen, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

Information F-Type R 75 is fueled by a 567hp, supercharged engine

The Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition is offered in two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that makes 296hp and a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 motor. With the latter, the standard F-Type 75 generates 444hp, while the F-Type R 75 produces 567hp.

Interiors It has Windsor leather seats as the standard option

The Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition has a two-seater, driver-focused cabin with Windsor upholstery, automatic climate control, seats with heating and cooling functionality, Quiet Start, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display with the latest connectivity options. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, blind spot assist, cruise control, and a rear camera.

Information Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition: Pricing and availability

Jaguar is yet to announce the pricing of the F-Type 75 Special Edition. Interested buyers can pre-book the car via the official website. It will be delivered starting early 2023. The vehicle is offered in a unique Giola Green Metallic finish.