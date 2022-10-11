#EndOfAnEra: Jaguar bids adieu to fuel-powered F-Type sports car
As automakers plan for their switch to an electric-only portfolio, legendary fuel-powered cars have to leave the stage they ruled for years. This time, it's the Jaguar F-Type that we are bidding adieu to. The company is bringing the curtain down on the sportscar-extraordinaire with the F-type 75 Special Edition. The car will be delivered starting next year.
- Jaguar wants to become fully electric by 2025. To achieve that, the company has been in the process of phasing out combustion vehicles.
- First, it was the XJ line-up, and now, the F-Type. The number 75 in the goodbye F-Type signifies three-quarters of a century of building experience.
- The F-Type with supercharged V8s will forever be etched in automotive history.
The Jaguar F-type 75 Special Edition has a muscular hood, a sloping roofline, a large blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and a black grill badge. The car is offered in both coupe and convertible models. It is flanked by unique badges and 20-inch five-spoke or 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels. Quad exhaust tips, a raked windscreen, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.
The Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition is offered in two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that makes 296hp and a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 motor. With the latter, the standard F-Type 75 generates 444hp, while the F-Type R 75 produces 567hp.
The Jaguar F-Type 75 Special Edition has a two-seater, driver-focused cabin with Windsor upholstery, automatic climate control, seats with heating and cooling functionality, Quiet Start, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display with the latest connectivity options. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, blind spot assist, cruise control, and a rear camera.
Jaguar is yet to announce the pricing of the F-Type 75 Special Edition. Interested buyers can pre-book the car via the official website. It will be delivered starting early 2023. The vehicle is offered in a unique Giola Green Metallic finish.