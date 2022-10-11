Auto

BYD Atto 3, with 512km range, goes official in India

BYD Atto 3, with 512km range, goes official in India

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 11, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

BYD Atto 3 rides on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD has revealed its Atto 3 electric SUV in India ahead of its launch in 2023. The company has started accepting bookings for the car. The first 500 units will be delivered in January 2023. The Atto 3 will arrive in India via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and will be assembled at the company's Sriperumbudur manufacturing facility.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Atto 3 is BYD's second offering in India after the e6 launched last year. The Warren Buffet-backed company is in the middle of its global expansion, and it looks at India as one of its main targets.

The automaker aims to sell 15,000 units in the next year. Its India aspirations are interesting, considering the tight scrutiny of Chinese companies in the country.

Exteriors The SUV has dual-tone alloy wheels and blanked-out grille

The BYD Atto 3 sports a typical SUV silhouette and has a muscular hood, a blanked-out chrome-finished grille, sleek upswept headlights with wing-shaped DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch, dual-tone, five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by a full-length LED taillamp, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and "Build Your Dreams" lettering.

Information It claims to have a range of 521km

In India, the BYD Atto 3 is offered with an electric motor linked to a 60.48kWh battery pack. The powertrain generates a maximum power of 201hp and a peak torque of 310Nm. It can sprint from 0-100 in 7.3km/h and has a 521km range.

Interiors The car sports a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment screen

The BYD Atto 3 provides a spacious, dual-tone cabin featuring automatic climate control, a six-way adjustable driver seat, door-mounted circular speakers, a panoramic sunroof, dumb bell-style AC vents, multi-colored ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment touchscreen. For passengers' safety, it has a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, traction control, and seven airbags.

Information BYD Atto 3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the BYD Atto 3 in India will be announced at the time of its launch next year. Interested buyers can book the electric SUV for a token amount of Rs. 50,000. It is expected to cost around Rs. 25 lakh.