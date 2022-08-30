Auto

Ola S1 electric scooter's purchase window opens on September 1

Ola S1 Pro is currently one of the top-selling EVs in the Indian market (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric is all set to open the purchase window for the recently launched S1 electric scooter in India on September 1. It is the most affordable offering from the brand and carries a price tag of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Separately, the homegrown EV maker will also be providing benefits worth Rs. 5,500 on the S1 Pro on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a successful run of over a year with the S1 Pro, Ola Electric has launched the S1 model with a slightly affordable price tag.

The scooters are now offered with a five-year extended warranty to entice more customers.

The company is also rolling out an improved MoveOS 2.0 software update to tackle the glitches.

Design Ola S1 has a smiley-shaped LED headlight and single-piece seat

The Ola S1 has an ergonomic riding position and sits on a tubular frame. It features a smiley-shaped dual LED headlight, a flat footboard, angular mirrors, indicator-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, a flush-fitted side-stand, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rides on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels.

Information It has a claimed range of 141km on single charge

The S1 draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor paired with a 3kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of up to 141km on a single charge. The EV has a top speed of 95km/h.

Safety The scooter is equipped with a single front fork

In terms of the rider's safety, the S1 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance even on loose and slippery surfaces. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Ola S1: Pricing

The Ola S1 costs Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The electric scooter can be purchased online via the brand's website from September 1 onward by customers who have already reserved it.