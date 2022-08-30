Auto

Ducati Streetfighter V2 v/s Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 30, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V2 in India with a price tag of Rs. 17.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has an aggressive design language and is loaded with various electronic riding aids as a safety net for the rider. It competes against the Speed Triple 1200 RS from the British marque, Triumph Motorcycles. But which one is better? Let's find out.

Ducati is one of the most popular names in motorsport, with multiple victories in sporting events such as MotoGP, Superbike World Championship, and the coveted Isle of Man TT.

The Italian bikemaker also has its presence felt on the streets with a large customer base.

However, in the recent years, Triumph Motorcycles has been steadily competing against Ducati with its "Roadster" range.

Design The Streetfighter V2 looks aggressive with its crouched stance

The Ducati Streetfighter V2 has an aggressive and crouched stance with a 17-liter fuel tank, LED headlamps with V-shaped DRLs, a stepped-up seat, underbelly exhaust, a 4.3-inch full-TFT dashboard, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets bug eye-shaped LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a 15.5-liter fuel tank, upswept exhaust, a 5.0-inch colored TFT instrument console, and 17-inch cast aluminium wheels.

Performance Triumph's bike is backed by a 178hp, 1,160cc inline-triple engine

The Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that generates 150.9hp of maximum power and 101.4Nm of peak torque. The Speed Triple 1200 RS draws power from a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that develops a maximum power of 178hp and a peak torque of 125Nm. Both the motorcycles have a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety Both motorcycles are equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

In terms of rider's safety, both the Streetfighter V2 and Speed Triple 1200 RS are equipped with disc brakes, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, switchable traction control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks (Showa on Streetfighter V2 and Ohlins on Speed Triple 1200 RS) on the front and an adjustable, mono-shock unit on the rear.

Our verdict Which one is a better buy?

In India, The Ducati Streetfighter V2 retails at Rs. 17.25 lakh, while the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS costs Rs. 17.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Ducati Streetfighter V2 as it has more electronic riding aids, a larger fuel tank, and an overall better brand reach and value than Speed Triple RS 1200, all while being marginally cheaper.