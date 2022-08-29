Auto

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 launched at Rs. 26.5 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 29, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 gets forged aluminium wheels from Marchesini (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has launched the 2022 iteration of its flagship superbike, the Panigale V4 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in three variants: V4, V4 S, and V4 SP2. The Italian bikemaker has revised electronic riding aids such as traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and wheelie control, and updated the bi-directional quickshifter as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2018, Ducati had introduced the Panigale V4 range with the new "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine derived from its race-winning MotoGP motorcycle. In a way, the brand brought some of its racing technology to the streets.

The full-faired superbike was praised by critics and customers alike. Now, the 2022 iteration improves the overall appeal by adding visual, mechanical, and electronic tweaks.

Design The motorcycle flaunts carbon fiber winglets and a raised windscreen

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 has an aggressive design and sits on an aluminium alloy frame. The superbike features a muscular fuel tank, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, clip-on handlebars, a raised windscreen, carbon fiber winglets, split-type seats, optional Akrapovic dual exhausts, and a slim tail section with an LED taillamp. It packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console and rides on forged aluminium wheels.

Information It is backed by a potent 1,103cc, V4 engine

The 2022 Panigale V4 is powered by a 1,103cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter. The mill churns out a maximum power of 215.5hp and a peak torque of 123.6Nm.

Safety The bike comes equipped with fully-adjustable suspension setup

For the safety of the rider, the 2022 Panigale V4 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, launch control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the superbike are handled by fully-adjustable 43mm Showa BPF inverted forks on the front and a fully-adjustable Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Ducati Panigale V4: Pricing

In India, the Ducati Panigale V4 costs Rs. 26.49 lakh for the base V4 variant, Rs. 31.99 lakh for the V4 S model, and Rs. 40.99 lakh for the range-topping V4 SP2 trim (all prices, ex-showroom).