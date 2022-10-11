Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched at Rs. 31.48 lakh

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 11, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has a dedicated riding mode (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian motorcycle giant Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak model in India. The Pikes Peak variant is the sportiest of the Multistrada family. It is powered by the V4 Granturismo engine and offers a good riding position, Öhlins suspension, and a single-sided swingarm. In India, it is priced at Rs. 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the bike will start next month.

The Pikes Peak has always been the epitome of sportiness in Ducati's Multistrada line-up. The aggressive-looking bike is a beast on the road and track alike.

It is also the first Multistrada to get the Öhlins suspension. In India, it will rival the likes of the Triumph Tiger 1200 GT and BMW S 1000 XR.

Its eye-watering price may make buyers a little hesitant.

Design The bike packs a 6.5-inch TFT screen

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a prominent beak, "Pikes Peak" livery, a dark-smoked windscreen, a stepped-up seat, carbon fiber body panels, and a Titanium upswept exhaust. It houses a full-LED lighting setup and a 6.5-inch TFT instrument display with advanced Ducati Connect system. The two-wheeler rides on 17-inch forged aluminium Marchesini wheels.

Information A 170hp, V4 Granturismo engine fuels the vehicle

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is powered by a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, V4 Granturismo engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 170hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm.

Safety It has Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension on the front

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and vehicle hold control. It provides Sport, Touring, Urban, and Race driving modes. The suspension duties are handled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Pricing and availability

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is priced at Rs. 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Interested buyers can already book the motorcycle. The company will start its delivery starting next month.