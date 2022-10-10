Auto

Prior to launch, BYD Atto 3 previewed in design sketches

Prior to launch, BYD Atto 3 previewed in design sketches

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 10, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

BYD Atto 3 will get two battery pack choices (Photo credit: BYD)

Chinese automaker BYD will launch its Atto 3 electric SUV in India on October 11. In the latest development, the brand has released design sketches of the upcoming car, highlighting important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a chrome-finished grille, wheels with a dual-tone swirl-type pattern, and connected LED taillamps. It will be offered with two battery pack options.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Atto 3 EV will be BYD's second offering in the Indian market after the e6 all-electric MPV.

The Atto 3 will use the in-house developed 'Blade Battery Technology' and shall offer good looks and decent performance.

It will take on rivals such as the MG ZS EV, Hyundai KONA Electric, and Tata Nexon EV Max. The rivalry in the market will be raised.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlamps and a blanked grille

The BYD Atto 3 will have a lengthy hood, a blanked-out chrome-finished grille, swept-back LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a bumper with air inlets. On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and stylish wheels with a two-tone swirl-type pattern. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and connected LED taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds

The BYD Atto 3 will pack an electric motor linked to a 49.92kWh or a 60.48kWh battery pack. In both cases, the powertrain will deliver 201hp/310Nm and allow the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds. Range details are currently unavailable.

Interiors The SUV will get ADAS and flat-bottom steering wheel

The India-bound BYD Atto 3 will have a dual-tone blue and gray-colored cabin with auto climate control, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a rotatable 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, multiple airbags, and a blind-spot monitor will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information BYD Atto 3: Pricing and availability

BYD will disclose the availability and pricing details of the Atto 3 in India at the time of its launch. However, the four-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom).