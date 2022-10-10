Auto

Tata Tiago EV bookings open in India: Should you buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 10, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Deliveries of Tata Tiago EV will start next year (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is accepting bookings for its Tiago EV car in India against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. It can be booked online or via dealerships and deliveries will commence in January 2023. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a tech-loaded cabin. It is backed by an electric powertrain and delivers a claimed range of up to 315km.

Exteriors The car has 14-inch wheels and closed grille

The Tata Tiago EV has a lengthy hood, a closed-off grille with blue surrounds, EV badging, a wide air vent, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by auto-folding ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and stylish 14-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the car.

Information Two powertrain options are available

The Tiago EV gets two powertrain options: a 61hp/110Nm electric motor mated to a 19.2kWh battery pack and a 74hp/114Nm motor linked with a 24kWh battery. While the former setup delivers a claimed range of 250km, the latter promises 315km on a single charge.

Interiors The hatchback gets a Harman music system

The Tata Tiago EV has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a Harman music system, auto climate control, cruise control, height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Tata Tiago EV: Pricing

In India, the Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Notably, these prices are introductory and are only eligible for the first 10,000 units.

Our verdict Should you buy the Tata Tiago EV?

If you are looking to buy an electric car in India without burning a hole in your pocket, the Tiago EV is an excellent choice. It is the newest offering in the brand's electric four-wheeler portfolio and is geared toward city dwellers who will use it for their daily commute. It is the cheapest four-wheeled EV on sale and has no direct rivals.