Tata Tiago EV bookings open in India: Should you buy?
Tata Motors is accepting bookings for its Tiago EV car in India against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. It can be booked online or via dealerships and deliveries will commence in January 2023. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design and a tech-loaded cabin. It is backed by an electric powertrain and delivers a claimed range of up to 315km.
The Tata Tiago EV has a lengthy hood, a closed-off grille with blue surrounds, EV badging, a wide air vent, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by auto-folding ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and stylish 14-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear end of the car.
The Tiago EV gets two powertrain options: a 61hp/110Nm electric motor mated to a 19.2kWh battery pack and a 74hp/114Nm motor linked with a 24kWh battery. While the former setup delivers a claimed range of 250km, the latter promises 315km on a single charge.
The Tata Tiago EV has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a Harman music system, auto climate control, cruise control, height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system ensure the passengers' safety.
In India, the Tata Tiago EV starts at Rs. 8.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Notably, these prices are introductory and are only eligible for the first 10,000 units.
If you are looking to buy an electric car in India without burning a hole in your pocket, the Tiago EV is an excellent choice. It is the newest offering in the brand's electric four-wheeler portfolio and is geared toward city dwellers who will use it for their daily commute. It is the cheapest four-wheeled EV on sale and has no direct rivals.