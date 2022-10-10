Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Oct 10, 2022, 11:53 am 3 min read

The EQS 580 is brought here via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and is assembled at the brand's Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashra

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz had launched its first EV in India in form of the EQC a few years back. The brand is now keen to capture a larger slice of the growing electric luxury segment in the country with its EQS 580 sedan. The EQS is based on a bespoke EV architecture and comes with numerous features and new technologies. Here's our review.

Context Why does this story matter?

Unlike Tesla which refused to invest in India, Mercedes-Benz has shown its intent with the local assembly of the EQS 580.

It is a significant development since it is the first locally assembled electric luxury car in India.

Mercedes-Benz has invested heavily since the EQS shares no components with other conventional Mercedes-Benz cars.

We can also expect more such locally assembled EVs from them.

Exteriors The car has an aerodynamic shape

The EQS 580 has a distinct design language inspired by aerodynamics with air flow being of prime importance which also influences the range of an EV. The EQS is quite long but looks sleek while the front gets digital LED headlamps along with a blanked off EV grille. The rest of the design is marked by a sloping roofline plus 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors It has a 56.0-inch Hyperscreen

The interior is dominated by a 56.0-inch Hyperscreen which runs across the entire width of the dashboard while being divided into three displays: a digital instrument cluster and a separate display for the passenger. The MBUX infotainment system includes personalized profiles which can be accessed via fingerprint or facial recognition. As expected, the quality of materials on offer is fantastic.

Space The rear seats are extremely comfortable

Ingress could be an issue due to the low roofline but once inside, the rear seat has loads of space and scores very well in terms of comfort. The seats can be cooled. There is a dedicated tablet in the armrest to access all the functions along with a set of rear entertainment screens. There is also a massive 610-liter notchback boot.

Features From massage seats to 3D Navigation

Aside from the MBUX infotainment system with 3D navigation and maps, the EQS 580 comes with numerous features including haptic feedback buttons, a Burmester audio system, a head-up display function, massage seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The EQS also get rear-axle steering which reduces the turning circle of the car considerably. Safety-wise you get nine airbags and a suite of driver assistance features.

Performance The car has an impressive real-world range figure

The EQS 580 has a 107.8kWh battery pack along with two electric motors which develop 523hp/855Nm. Performance is strong along with a smooth power delivery. There is no road noise seeping in at all. With an official figure of 857km, expect an impressive real-world range of 600km. The adaptive suspension works brilliantly for our roads but its ground clearance is low. .

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

With being locally assembled, the EQS 580 is priced at Rs. 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) and that is also less than what the S-Class costs. Overall, the EQS 580 offers ample range along with stylish looks, comfort and luxury that one expects from a Mercedes-Benz while also being environmentally friendly. This car will definitely tempt many conventional luxury sedan buyers due to its all-round appeal.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Attractive styling Feature packed Top quality interior Impressive range and performance Pliant ride quality Bad Stuff: Rear seat is not as spacious as an S-Class Low ground clearance