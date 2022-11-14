Auto

Audi Q8 e-tron v/s Volvo EX90: Which one to choose?

Audi Q8 e-tron v/s Volvo EX90: Which one to choose?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 14, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Audi Q8 e-tron delivers a range of up to 513km per charge

German automaker Audi has introduced the Q8 e-tron model for the international markets. It is up for grabs in three trims. The car has a stylish design, a luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and is backed by a powerful electric powertrain. It goes up against the recently introduced Volvo EX90 SUV. However, which one is better? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q8 e-tron is a replacement for the company's e-tron model. It delivers better looks, more features, and better performance compared to its predecessor. The car should rack up decent sales globally.

Meanwhile, the EX90 is the most technologically-advanced electric SUV from Volvo's stable. The competition in the luxury EV segment is bound to heat up.

Exteriors The Q8 e-tron is visually more appealing

Audi Q8 e-tron sports a two-tone trapezoidal grille with black badging, LED headlights, cameras instead of ORVMs, aerodynamic wheels, and a full-width taillamp with Y-shaped ends. Meanwhile, the Volvo EX90 flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, flush-fitted door handles, designer alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array. It also gets vertically stacked, split-type LED taillamps.

Performance The Q8 e-tron delivers more range

Audi Q8 e-tron packs an electric motor mated to a 104kWh battery. The setup generates 496hp/973.4Nm and allows the vehicle to deliver a range of up to 513km per charge. On the other hand, Volvo EX90 houses dual PMS electric motors and a larger 111kWh battery pack. The setup produces 496hp/910Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge.

Interiors From a panoramic sunroof to massaging seats

The Audi Q8 e-tron offers a cabin made from recycled materials. It has a head-up display, massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, an 8.6-inch display on the center console, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Audi Connect. Volvo EX90 gets a two-tone dashboard, a 14.5-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, Nordico upholstery made using recycled materials, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

Our verdict Which one is better?

The Audi Q8 e-tron begins at €74,400 (around Rs. 61 lakh) in Europe, while the Volvo EX90 should start at around $80,000 (roughly Rs. 65.27 lakh) in the US. The EX90 is a decent model with state-of-the-art sensors for ADAS functions. However, our vote is in favor of the Q8 e-tron for its better looks, higher range, and slightly lower price.