Audi Q8 e-tron v/s Volvo EX90: Which one to choose?
German automaker Audi has introduced the Q8 e-tron model for the international markets. It is up for grabs in three trims. The car has a stylish design, a luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and is backed by a powerful electric powertrain. It goes up against the recently introduced Volvo EX90 SUV. However, which one is better? Let us find out.
- The Audi Q8 e-tron is a replacement for the company's e-tron model. It delivers better looks, more features, and better performance compared to its predecessor. The car should rack up decent sales globally.
- Meanwhile, the EX90 is the most technologically-advanced electric SUV from Volvo's stable. The competition in the luxury EV segment is bound to heat up.
Audi Q8 e-tron sports a two-tone trapezoidal grille with black badging, LED headlights, cameras instead of ORVMs, aerodynamic wheels, and a full-width taillamp with Y-shaped ends. Meanwhile, the Volvo EX90 flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, flush-fitted door handles, designer alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, and a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array. It also gets vertically stacked, split-type LED taillamps.
Audi Q8 e-tron packs an electric motor mated to a 104kWh battery. The setup generates 496hp/973.4Nm and allows the vehicle to deliver a range of up to 513km per charge. On the other hand, Volvo EX90 houses dual PMS electric motors and a larger 111kWh battery pack. The setup produces 496hp/910Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge.
The Audi Q8 e-tron offers a cabin made from recycled materials. It has a head-up display, massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, an 8.6-inch display on the center console, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Audi Connect. Volvo EX90 gets a two-tone dashboard, a 14.5-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, Nordico upholstery made using recycled materials, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.
The Audi Q8 e-tron begins at €74,400 (around Rs. 61 lakh) in Europe, while the Volvo EX90 should start at around $80,000 (roughly Rs. 65.27 lakh) in the US. The EX90 is a decent model with state-of-the-art sensors for ADAS functions. However, our vote is in favor of the Q8 e-tron for its better looks, higher range, and slightly lower price.