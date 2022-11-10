Auto

Volvo EX90 debuts with big focus on safety: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 10, 2022, 10:24 am 2 min read

Volvo EX90 flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo has taken the wraps off its flagship electric SUV, the EX90, for the global markets. The full-size SUV stays true to the Scandinavian design language with an understated and minimalist look. The EV uses state-of-the-art sensors like cameras, radars, and LiDAR along with NVIDIA's Drive AI platforms Xavier and Orin, and Epic Games' Unreal Engine for real-time, 360-degree mapping for ADAS functions.

The all-new EX90 is the most technologically-advanced all-electric SUV from Volvo to date. The EV raises the standards of safety and offers a flagship experience in sustainable mobility solutions.

The Swedish automaker has added a LiDAR-based system that can detect pedestrians/obstacles up to 250m away and be prepared for an evasive maneuver with the AI-based real-time ADAS algorithms.

Exteriors The EV flaunts "Thor's Hammer" DRLs and vertically-stacked LED taillights

The Volvo EX90 retains the silhouette from its ICE-counterpart XC90 and flaunts a lengthy clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, Matrix LED headlamps with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked, split-type LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It promises a range of up to 483km

The Volvo EX90 draws power from dual PMS electric motors paired with a large 111kWh battery pack. The setup generates 496hp of maximum power and 910Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 483km on a single charge.

Interiors The SUV features a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the inside, the Volvo EX90 follows the minimalist design philosophy and features a dual-tone dashboard, Nordico upholstery made using recycled and bio-based materials, multi-zone climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and AI-based ADAS functions.

Information Volvo EX90: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Volvo EX90 will be disclosed by the Swedish automaker in the coming weeks. A price tag of around $80,000 (approximately Rs. 65.27 lakh) is expected for the SUV in the US market.