2022 Benelli TRK 800 arrives with stunning looks: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 10, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Benelli TRK 800 flaunts an eye-brow-like LED DRL (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian bikemaker Benelli has taken the wraps off the new TRK 800 model at the ongoing EICMA motor show in Milan, Italy. The updated model features a slightly revised styling and new wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tires. The ADV retains the overall aggressive design philosophy from the outgoing model. It remains mechanically unchanged and features the same 754cc, twin-cylinder engine from the outgoing model.

Context Why does this story matter?

Benelli is one of the oldest motorcycle brands across the globe. The Italian marque is known for offering performance-oriented bikes at a relatively value-for-money proposition.

The TRK range of motorcycles has been gaining popularity with people looking for middleweight ADVs with an appeal and presence of a liter-class offering.

The TRK 800 competes against Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati Multistrada V2 and KTM 890 Adventure.

Design The ADV sports wire-spoke wheels and an all-LED lighting setup

The Benelli TRK 800 has a typical ADV silhouette and sits on a trellis frame. It flaunts a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank with tank extensions, dual LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRL, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs an LCD instrument cluster and rides on wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tires.

Information It draws power from a 754cc, twin-cylinder engine

The TRK 800 is backed by a 754cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine from the Leoncino 800. The mill generates a maximum power of 77hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 67Nm at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TRK 800 is armed with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm Marzocchi inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Benelli TRK 800: Pricing

As for the pricing, the details for the Benelli TRK 800 are not yet announced by the Italian bikemaker. We expect the motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched in India.