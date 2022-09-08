Auto

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India: Check price, features

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 08, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R houses a Bluetooth-enabled colored-TFT instrument cluster (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has launched the 2023 iteration of its capable liter-class supersport offering, the Ninja ZX-10R in India with a price tag of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is offered in a single variant and gets two color options: Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The two-wheeler remains largely unaltered from the previous generation model and is powered by a potent 998cc, inline-four engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki has a rich history of racing with multiple victories and championships in events such as MotoGP and World Superbike Championship, under its belt.

The Japanese two-wheeler marque also brings its expertise from the racetracks to the streets, in form of the 'Ninja' range of motorcycles.

The ZX-10R is one of the most capable liter-class bikes and has been praised by critics and customers.

Design The superbike features an all-LED lighting setup and side-slung exhaust

Pearl Robotic White and Lime Green paint scheme

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits on a twin-spar-type cast aluminium frame and flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight, new 'Ram Air' intake, fully-faired body with winglet-like design elements, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebar, rider-only saddle, a side-slung exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster. The supersport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 200hp, 998cc engine

The 2023 Ninja ZX-10R is fueled by a potent 998cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 200hp and a peak torque of 114.9Nm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety The motorcycle gets a ride-by-wire throttle and multiple riding modes

For rider's safety, the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, Rider. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm inverted Balance Free Forks (BFF) on the front and a horizontal back-link, gas-charged mono-shock unit at the rear end of the supersport.

Information 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will set you back by Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The liter-class superbike can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.