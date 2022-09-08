2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India: Check price, features
Kawasaki has launched the 2023 iteration of its capable liter-class supersport offering, the Ninja ZX-10R in India with a price tag of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is offered in a single variant and gets two color options: Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The two-wheeler remains largely unaltered from the previous generation model and is powered by a potent 998cc, inline-four engine.
- Kawasaki has a rich history of racing with multiple victories and championships in events such as MotoGP and World Superbike Championship, under its belt.
- The Japanese two-wheeler marque also brings its expertise from the racetracks to the streets, in form of the 'Ninja' range of motorcycles.
- The ZX-10R is one of the most capable liter-class bikes and has been praised by critics and customers.
The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R sits on a twin-spar-type cast aluminium frame and flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight, new 'Ram Air' intake, fully-faired body with winglet-like design elements, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebar, rider-only saddle, a side-slung exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster. The supersport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The 2023 Ninja ZX-10R is fueled by a potent 998cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 200hp and a peak torque of 114.9Nm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.
For rider's safety, the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, Rider. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm inverted Balance Free Forks (BFF) on the front and a horizontal back-link, gas-charged mono-shock unit at the rear end of the supersport.
In India, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will set you back by Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The liter-class superbike can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.