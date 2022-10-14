Auto

Maruti Suzuki introduces S-Presso's CNG variant in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 14, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has a claimed mileage of 32.73km/kg (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the S-Presso in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The pseudo-SUV is available in two trim levels: LXi and VXi. To recall, the homegrown automaker introduced the 2022 iteration of the car in July with added functions such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP). It is powered by a 1.0-liter, K-series engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the growing demand for SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki tried to gain the market share with the S-Presso's pseudo-SUV design language in 2019.

However, the car failed due to a lack of interesting features and a not-so-powerful engine.

To rectify this issue, the carmaker has introduced a more capable and a tried-and-tested 1.0-liter, K10C engine in the 2022 iteration of the hatchback.

Exteriors The car features swept-back halogen headlights and 14-inch wheels

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG has a boxy silhouette and flaunts a muscular hood, chrome-slatted grille, swept-back halogen headlights, blacked-out bumpers, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 14-inch steel wheels with attractive full-size covers. Wrap-around C-shaped taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 57hp, 1.0-liter, K-series engine

The S-Presso CNG draws power from a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, K10C DualJet engine that churns out a maximum power of 57hp and peak torque of 82.1Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car has a claimed mileage of 32.73km/kg.

Interiors The hatchback has front power windows and an air purifier

Inside, the S-Presso CNG has a spacious cabin featuring fabric upholstery, an air purifier, key-less entry, front power windows, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is taken care of by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESP.

Information Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG: Pricing

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is available with a price tag of Rs. 5.9 lakh for the LXi CNG variant and Rs. 6.1 lakh for the top-of-the-line VXi CNG trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

