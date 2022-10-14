Auto

Prior to launch, details of Toyota Innova Hybrid leaked

Prior to launch, details of Toyota Innova Hybrid leaked

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 14, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hybrid will flaunt a panoramic sunroof. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota is gearing up to launch the new-generation hybrid version of the Innova in the Indonesian market in November this year. The MPV is expected to make its debut in India by early 2023. Ahead of the official launch, key interior features of the upcoming four-wheeler have been leaked on the web. It will be powered by an efficient petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Innova is one of the most successful models for Toyota, not just in India, but also in Southeast Asian markets.

It has carved a niche in the MPV segment by providing a comfortable ride and handling characteristics along with a reliable diesel engine.

When launched, the new-generation model will heat up the competition by providing additional creature comforts and an efficient hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors The MPV will flaunt swept-back headlights and redesigned bumpers

The new-generation Toyota Innova Hybrid will be underpinned by the brand's TNGA-C architecture and will flaunt a sculpted hood, swept-back headlamp units, a large grille, redesigned bumpers, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the MPV will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

Information It will be offered with a petrol-hybrid powertrain

The technical specifications for the upcoming Innova Hybrid are yet to be disclosed by Toyota. However, we expect the MPV to draw power from an efficient petrol-hybrid powertrain. The setup will likely feature two electric motors, with the petrol engine acting as a range-extending generator.

Interiors The car will feature multi-color ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof

The interiors of the Innova Hybrid are under wraps. We expect the MPV to get a spacious six/seven-seater cabin. It will feature soft-touch material on the dashboard, premium upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, under-floor storage, and an infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ADAS functions, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Toyota Innova Hybrid: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Innova Hybrid will be announced by Toyota at the time of its launch. We expect the MPV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.