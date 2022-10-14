BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition arrives with sporty looks
BMW has launched the 50 Jahre M Edition of the M5 in India with a sticker price of Rs. 1.79 crore (ex-showroom). This happens to be the eighth model from the special-edition line-up to reach our shores and is offered in an exclusive paint scheme called "Aventurine Red." It is powered by a 4.4-liter, V8 engine that makes 625hp of power.
- BMW is celebrating the golden jubilee of its high-performance M division with a "50 Jahre M Edition" version of its M5 car.
- The German marque is making subtle changes to the exterior and interior of the special edition model, to distinguish it from the standard variant.
- The brand will be locally assembling the vehicle at its facility near Chennai.
The BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition has an aggressive silhouette and flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, laser headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, a wide air dam, and a blacked-out signature kidney grille. The sedan is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels with a high-gloss black finish. Wrap-around LED taillights and an "M Sport" exhaust system are available at the rear.
The M5 50 Jahre M Edition draws power from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that produces 625hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed "M spec" automatic gearbox.
Inside, the M5 50 Jahre M Edition has a sporty five-seater cabin with Merino leather upholstery in Aragon Brown shade, bucket-type seats with illuminated 'M5' logos in the head restraints, powered front seats, multi-zone climate control, and multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a large infotainment system with Android Auto support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
In India, the BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition retails with a price tag of Rs. 1.79 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in a limited run. The sedan can be booked online via the company's website.