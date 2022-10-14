Auto

BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition arrives with sporty looks

BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition arrives with sporty looks

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 14, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition features a blacked-out kidney grille (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the 50 Jahre M Edition of the M5 in India with a sticker price of Rs. 1.79 crore (ex-showroom). This happens to be the eighth model from the special-edition line-up to reach our shores and is offered in an exclusive paint scheme called "Aventurine Red." It is powered by a 4.4-liter, V8 engine that makes 625hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

BMW is celebrating the golden jubilee of its high-performance M division with a "50 Jahre M Edition" version of its M5 car.

The German marque is making subtle changes to the exterior and interior of the special edition model, to distinguish it from the standard variant.

The brand will be locally assembling the vehicle at its facility near Chennai.

Exteriors The sedan has laser headlights and M Sport exhaust system

The BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition has an aggressive silhouette and flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, laser headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, a wide air dam, and a blacked-out signature kidney grille. The sedan is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels with a high-gloss black finish. Wrap-around LED taillights and an "M Sport" exhaust system are available at the rear.

Information It is powered by a 4.4-liter, V8 engine

The M5 50 Jahre M Edition draws power from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that produces 625hp of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed "M spec" automatic gearbox.

Interiors The cabin features Merino leather upholstery and illuminated 'M5' logos

Inside, the M5 50 Jahre M Edition has a sporty five-seater cabin with Merino leather upholstery in Aragon Brown shade, bucket-type seats with illuminated 'M5' logos in the head restraints, powered front seats, multi-zone climate control, and multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs a large infotainment system with Android Auto support. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition: Pricing

In India, the BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition retails with a price tag of Rs. 1.79 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in a limited run. The sedan can be booked online via the company's website.