Super-exclusive Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 breaks cover: Check design, pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 14, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 will require 3,000 hours for construction (Photo credit: Jaguar)

Jaguar is commemorating the 70th anniversary of its highly successful 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans outing by launching a super-exclusive model called the Jaguar C-Type Edition 70. Only two units of the race car replica will be produced, each costing £1.5 million (approximately Rs. 13.98 crore). The coupe is powered by a 3.4-liter, inline-six engine with three carburetor units.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans is special for Jaguar, as the brand finished the race in first, second, fourth, and ninth positions.

The C-Type race car from the British marque was a force to reckon with in the 1950s and was the first to introduce disc brakes in the endurance racing format.

The limited-run model pays homage to the legendary four-wheeler.

Exteriors The race car has a clamshell bonnet and wire-spoked wheels

The Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 retains the silhouette from the 1950s race car and flaunts a lengthy clamshell bonnet with air vents to aid cooling, a driver-only wind deflector, round headlamp units, and a chrome-slatted grille. On the sides, the coupe has a flowing beltline with flared wheel arches, wire-spoked wheels, and a side-mounted exhaust. The rear end is graced by circular taillamps.

Information It is backed by a 3.4-liter, six-cylinder engine

The special-edition C-Type Edition 70 is powered by a 3.4-liter, inline-six-cylinder, petrol engine with three Weber 40DCO3 carburetors, similar to the original race car. The mill produces a maximum power of 220hp.

Interiors The coupe features an open-top cabin with two racing-type seats

Staying true to the original design, the C-Type Edition 70 continuation model features an open-top cabin with two racing-type seats, a minimalist dashboard, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The seats are covered in Suede Green leather for the British Racing Green-painted car and Cranberry Red leather for the Verbier Silver-painted model. Passengers' safety is taken care of by four-point racing harnesses with quick release.

Information Jaguar C-Type Edition 70: Pricing

As for pricing, the super-exclusive Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 will set you back by £1.5 million (approximately Rs. 13.98 crore). Only two units of the special C-Type model will be produced, with each taking 3,000 hours to construct.