Super-exclusive Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 breaks cover: Check design, pricing
Jaguar is commemorating the 70th anniversary of its highly successful 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans outing by launching a super-exclusive model called the Jaguar C-Type Edition 70. Only two units of the race car replica will be produced, each costing £1.5 million (approximately Rs. 13.98 crore). The coupe is powered by a 3.4-liter, inline-six engine with three carburetor units.
- The 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans is special for Jaguar, as the brand finished the race in first, second, fourth, and ninth positions.
- The C-Type race car from the British marque was a force to reckon with in the 1950s and was the first to introduce disc brakes in the endurance racing format.
- The limited-run model pays homage to the legendary four-wheeler.
The Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 retains the silhouette from the 1950s race car and flaunts a lengthy clamshell bonnet with air vents to aid cooling, a driver-only wind deflector, round headlamp units, and a chrome-slatted grille. On the sides, the coupe has a flowing beltline with flared wheel arches, wire-spoked wheels, and a side-mounted exhaust. The rear end is graced by circular taillamps.
The special-edition C-Type Edition 70 is powered by a 3.4-liter, inline-six-cylinder, petrol engine with three Weber 40DCO3 carburetors, similar to the original race car. The mill produces a maximum power of 220hp.
Staying true to the original design, the C-Type Edition 70 continuation model features an open-top cabin with two racing-type seats, a minimalist dashboard, and a three-spoke steering wheel. The seats are covered in Suede Green leather for the British Racing Green-painted car and Cranberry Red leather for the Verbier Silver-painted model. Passengers' safety is taken care of by four-point racing harnesses with quick release.
As for pricing, the super-exclusive Jaguar C-Type Edition 70 will set you back by £1.5 million (approximately Rs. 13.98 crore). Only two units of the special C-Type model will be produced, with each taking 3,000 hours to construct.