Auto

2024 Chevrolet Trax goes official in five trims: Check features

2024 Chevrolet Trax goes official in five trims: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 14, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

2024 Chevrolet Trax has a wheelbase of 2,700mm (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of Trax in the US market with a starting price tag of $21,495 (Rs. 17.67 lakh). The SUV is offered in five trim levels: LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and Activ. The vehicle has received a minor overhaul with a redesigned front fascia and a larger footprint. It is powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Chevrolet Trax was first introduced in 2013 in the US market and has been one of the most popular models for the brand ever since.

The US-based automaker is now gearing up to introduce the second generation of the crossover SUV in the second quarter of 2023.

It showcases the company's new design philosophy and is underpinned by an all-new "GM VSS-F" architecture.

Exteriors The SUV has bumper-mounted LED headlights and dual-tone alloy wheels

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, eyebrow-like DRLs, a trapezoidal air dam, and a raked windscreen. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by C-shaped LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It is backed by a 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine

The 2024 Trax is offered with a new 1.2-liter, inline-triple, turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to 6-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 137hp and a peak torque of 220Nm.

Interiors The crossover features adaptive cruise control and powered driver's seat

Inside, the 2024 Trax has a spacious five-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery and features a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a powered driver's seat, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 11.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Information 2024 Chevrolet Trax: Pricing

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax retails at $21,495 (approximately Rs. 17.67 lakh) for the base LS variant and goes up to $24,995 (roughly Rs. 20.55 lakh) for the range-topping Activ model in the US market.