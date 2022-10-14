2024 Chevrolet Trax goes official in five trims: Check features
Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of Trax in the US market with a starting price tag of $21,495 (Rs. 17.67 lakh). The SUV is offered in five trim levels: LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS, and Activ. The vehicle has received a minor overhaul with a redesigned front fascia and a larger footprint. It is powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine.
- The Chevrolet Trax was first introduced in 2013 in the US market and has been one of the most popular models for the brand ever since.
- The US-based automaker is now gearing up to introduce the second generation of the crossover SUV in the second quarter of 2023.
- It showcases the company's new design philosophy and is underpinned by an all-new "GM VSS-F" architecture.
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, eyebrow-like DRLs, a trapezoidal air dam, and a raked windscreen. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by C-shaped LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The 2024 Trax is offered with a new 1.2-liter, inline-triple, turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to 6-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 137hp and a peak torque of 220Nm.
Inside, the 2024 Trax has a spacious five-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery and features a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a powered driver's seat, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs an 11.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax retails at $21,495 (approximately Rs. 17.67 lakh) for the base LS variant and goes up to $24,995 (roughly Rs. 20.55 lakh) for the range-topping Activ model in the US market.