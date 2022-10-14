Auto

BMW G 310 GS v/s Zontes 350T: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 14, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

BMW G 310 GS v/s Zontes 350T: A comparison

Chinese automaker Zontes has arrived in the Indian market with a bang, offering five 350cc motorcycles with highly competitive price tags. The capable 350T model from the brand plans to take on the current champion in the sub-500cc ADV category, the BMW G 310 GS. But can the new contender dethrone the reigning champion from the German marque? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

The offerings from the Chinese bikemaker Zontes feature attractive looks and are loaded with various segment-first features such as keyless ignition and electronically-operated fuel tank covers.

They compete in streetfighter, scrambler, and ADV segments and primarily rival BMW Motorrad in the Indian market.

While they offer premium components, taking on the legendary German bike is still an uphill challenge.

Design Zontes 350T is visually more appealing

BMW G 310 GS has a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an LCD instrument cluster, and 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels. Zontes 350T features a large 19-liter fuel tank, an electronically-adjustable windscreen, angular mirrors, a full-color TFT instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Both the motorcycles get an all-LED lighting setup.

Performance The 350T is backed by a more powerful engine

The G 310 GS draws power from a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The 350T is fueled by a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 38.8hp of maximum power and 32.8Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both the motorcycles are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both bikes get inverted front forks

In terms of rider safety, both the BMW G 310 GS and Zontes 350T are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both the motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, BMW G 310 GS carries a price tag of Rs. 3.1 lakh, while the Zontes 350T costs between Rs. 3.37 lakh and Rs. 3.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The G 310 GS is a premium motorcycle with a rugged GS design philosophy. However, our vote goes in favor of the Zontes 350T for its powerful engine, modern looks, and better equipment list.