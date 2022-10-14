BMW G 310 GS v/s Zontes 350T: Which is better?
Chinese automaker Zontes has arrived in the Indian market with a bang, offering five 350cc motorcycles with highly competitive price tags. The capable 350T model from the brand plans to take on the current champion in the sub-500cc ADV category, the BMW G 310 GS. But can the new contender dethrone the reigning champion from the German marque? Let us find out.
- The offerings from the Chinese bikemaker Zontes feature attractive looks and are loaded with various segment-first features such as keyless ignition and electronically-operated fuel tank covers.
- They compete in streetfighter, scrambler, and ADV segments and primarily rival BMW Motorrad in the Indian market.
- While they offer premium components, taking on the legendary German bike is still an uphill challenge.
BMW G 310 GS has a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an LCD instrument cluster, and 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels. Zontes 350T features a large 19-liter fuel tank, an electronically-adjustable windscreen, angular mirrors, a full-color TFT instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Both the motorcycles get an all-LED lighting setup.
The G 310 GS draws power from a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 33.5hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The 350T is fueled by a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 38.8hp of maximum power and 32.8Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both the motorcycles are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of rider safety, both the BMW G 310 GS and Zontes 350T are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both the motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, BMW G 310 GS carries a price tag of Rs. 3.1 lakh, while the Zontes 350T costs between Rs. 3.37 lakh and Rs. 3.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The G 310 GS is a premium motorcycle with a rugged GS design philosophy. However, our vote goes in favor of the Zontes 350T for its powerful engine, modern looks, and better equipment list.