Zontes 350cc motorcycle line-up goes official in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 05, 2022, 01:15 pm 3 min read

Zontes GK350 is a neo-retro offering (Photo credit: Zontes)

Chinese automaker Zontes has launched five motorcycles in India: 350R, 350X, GK350, 350T, and 350T ADV. The range starts at Rs. 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be booked online with a token amount of Rs. 10,000. The brand has revealed its offerings during the festive season to attract buyers. All the bikes are powered by a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 38.8hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chinese bikemaker Zontes has debuted in the Indian market with five offerings in the sub-500cc segment.

The motorcycles offer attractive looks and are loaded with various segment-first features such as keyless ignition, electronically-operated fuel tank covers, and a full-color TFT instrument cluster with mobile phone connectivity and screen mirroring function.

They compete against models from KTM, BMW Motorrad, Benelli, and Keeway.

Bike #1 Zontes 350R: Price starts at Rs. 3.15 lakh

The 350R is a streetfighter offering and is offered in three color schemes: Black, Blue, and Silver. It features a 15-liter fuel tank with extensions, an all-LED lighting setup a stepped-up seat, dual-barrel exhaust, disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS, inverted forks on front, and mono-shock at the rear end. The motorcycle draws power from a 348cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 38.8hp/32.8Nm.

Bike #2 Zontes 350X: Price begins at Rs. 3.35 lakh

The 350X is a sport-touring motorcycle with three color options: Black Gold, Black Green, and Silver Orange. It flaunts an electrically-adjustable windscreen, key-less start, button-operated fuel tank opening, full-fairing, upswept exhaust, single-piece seat with grab rails, projector LED headlamp, disk brakes with dual-channel ABS, inverted forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It gets the same 348cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out 38.8hp/32.8Nm.

Bike #3 Zontes GK350: Price starts at Rs. 3.37 lakh

The GK350 is a neo-retro-inspired bike that is available in three paint schemes: Black Blue, Black Gold, and Silver Orange. It sports a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, radiator shrouds, oval-shaped LED headlight, sleek LED taillamp, wire-spoke wheels, full-color TFT instrument cluster, disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted forks, and a mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder engine (38.8hp/32.8Nm).

Bike #4 Zontes 350T: Price begins at Rs. 3.37 lakh

The 350T is a touring motorcycle offered in two paint options: Champagne and Orange. The bike features a large 19-liter fuel tank, a prominent beak design, an all-LED lighting setup, grab rails with integrated top box mounts, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, disk brakes with dual-channel ABS, inverted forks, and a mono-shock unit. The motorcycle is fueled by a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (38.8hp/32.8Nm).

Bike #5 Zontes 350T ADV: Price starts at Rs. 3.57 lakh

The 350T ADV is a rugged version of the 350T and is available in two color schemes: Champagne and Orange. It has a sculpted 19-liter fuel tank, sleek LED headlight, a stepped-up seat, knuckle guards, tubular engine protector, bash plate, wire-spoke wheels, dual-barrel exhaust, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted forks, and a mono-shock unit. It runs on a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (38.8hp/32.8Nm).