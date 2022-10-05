Auto

2024 Maserati GranTurismo arrives with subtle design changes, new powertrains

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 05, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

2024 Maserati GranTurismo flaunts a new 3D-printed "Trident" logo (Photo credit: Maserati)

Maserati has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the GranTurismo. The Grand Tourer (GT) borrows the 3.0-liter, Nettuno V6 engine from the recently launched MC20 Cielo and will be offered in two trims: Modena and Trofeo. The supercar retains its overall design philosophy but is based on an all-new platform. The coupe will also be available as an all-electric "Folgore" version.

Maserati is one of the heritage automakers in the world, with over 100 years of experience. The Italian marque had introduced the GranTurismo model in 2007 with a Ferrari-sourced 4.2-liter V8 engine.

Due to the diminishing demand, the brand pulled the plug on the coupe in 2019.

However, with the success of MC20 and MC20 Cielo, the carmaker is reviving the GranTurismo moniker again.

Exteriors The coupe sports all-LED lighting setup and designer alloy wheels

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo follows the brand's aggressive design language and flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, an oval-shaped grille with a new 3D-printed 'Trident' logo, and swept-back LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by air scoops, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.

The 2024 GranTurismo is offered with the 3.0-liter, Nettuno, twin-turbocharged V6 engine from the MC20 Cielo, albeit in a detuned avatar. The mill generates 483hp in Modena trim and 542hp in the Trofeo variant. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Interiors The supercar will feature a 2+2 seating layout

The interiors of the 2024 GranTurismo are yet to be revealed. Maserati will be offering the coupe in a 2+2 seating layout with additional legroom of 45.7mm over the previous generation model. It will feature a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch infotainment panel, and a 19-speaker Sonus Faber sound system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo will be announced by the Italian marque by Q2 next year. We expect the coupe to carry a starting price tag of around $200,000 (approximately Rs. 1.62 crore) in the US.