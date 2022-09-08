Auto

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, with sporty looks, goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 08, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is based on the current-generation ICE-powered GranTurismo (Photo credit: Maserati)

Maserati has taken the wraps off its first all-electric offering, the GranTurismo Folgore. The Italian automaker claims ultra-fast charging capabilities for the coupe which will allow the owners to juice up the battery for a range of 100km in just five minutes. The EV stays true to the brand's design philosophy and features an aggressive front fascia with the 'Trident' logo on the grille.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maserati has a rich history of being an automaker and a successful racing team with multiple victories, including the 1957 Formula 1 championship under its belt.

Davide Grasso, CEO of the Italian marque recently announced the plan for developing an electric version of every model in the current line-up by 2025.

All EVs will flaunt the "Folgore" moniker, which in English means lightning.

Exteriors The EV sports LED headlights and designer alloy wheels

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore retains the design language of its ICE-powered counterpart and features a lengthy and sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs, a large oval-shaped grille with a prominent 'Trident' logo, and a raked windscreen. The EV is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information The powertrain will generate around 1,200hp of power

The details regarding the powertrain of the GranTurismo Folgore are yet to be disclosed. However, the brand claims the setup will generate close to 1,200hp of power. The coupe should sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of over 320km/h.

Interiors The car will feature a two-seater cabin with multiple airbags

The interiors of the GranTurismo Folgore are under wraps. We expect it to feature a sporty two-seater cabin with premium upholstery. The EV should get a minimalist dashboard design with automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Maserati GranTurismo Folgore: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the GranTurismo Folgore should be announced by Maserati in the coming months. We expect the EV to carry a premium over its ICE counterpart, which starts at Rs. 2.25 crore (ex-showroom) in India.