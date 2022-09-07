Auto

These Indian cars have been deemed safe by Global NCAP

These Indian cars have been deemed safe by Global NCAP

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 07, 2022, 07:12 pm 3 min read

Every car undergoes the mandatory frontal collision test

One of the most-reputed vehicular safety testing agencies, Global NCAP started the 'Safer Cars For India' campaign in 2014, specifically for made-in-India cars. The organization has successfully conducted over 54 tests to date and has been responsible for creating awareness among common people, over the course of eight years. Here is our pick of five safe cars on our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the recent death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, the issue of vehicle safety has come to the fore. In fact, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India may introduce a mandatory seatbelt alert for rear passengers as well.

In times like this, it is pertinent to know how safe your current or future vehicle is.

Car #1 Mahindra XUV300: Price starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 has bagged a safety rating of five stars from Global NCAP. The SUV features a muscular bonnet, chrome-studded grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, LED taillamps, and roof rails. Inside, the five-seater cabin has premium upholstery, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and multiple airbags. It gets a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine in two tunes: 110hp and 131hp, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (116.5hp).

Car #2 Tata Nexon: Price begins at Rs. 7.6 lakh

Tata Nexon was the first car to be awarded a five-star safety rating in 2018. The SUV flaunts projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, roof rails, and a skid plate. It gets a five-seater cabin with an air purifier, a dual-tone dashboard, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags. It runs on a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine (108.5hp/260Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.3hp/170Nm).

Car #3 Nissan Magnite: Price starts at Rs. 5.97 lakh

Nissan Magnite is awarded a four-star safety rating in the G-NCAP crash test. The SUV has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin features automatic climate control, keyless entry and start function, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter petrol engine in naturally-aspirated and turbocharged forms.

Car #4 Renault Kiger: Price begins at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Renault Kiger bagged a respectable four-star safety rating in the crash test. The car sports three-pod LED headlights, a sculpted bonnet, roof rails, wrap-around LED taillights, and 16-inch designer wheels. Inside, it gets a wireless charger, keyless start/stop function, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, and four airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 98.63hp of power and 152Nm of torque.

Car #5 Volkswagen Polo: An honorable mention

The now-discontinued Volkswagen Polo has a safety rating of four stars in the G-NCAP crash test. The hatchback has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-lined grille, twin-pod headlights, wrap-around taillights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The five-seater car has cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, electronic stability control, and dual airbags. It is powered by a 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes 108hp/175Nm.