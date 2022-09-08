Auto

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross debuts in India: Check price, features

Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 175hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has launched the new C5 Aircross in India with a price tag of Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV made its global debut in January this year. The car features a redesigned front fascia in sync with the modern design philosophy adopted by the French automaker. The four-wheeler features a suspension setup with 'Progressive Hydraulic Cushions,' providing an overall comfortable ride.

In 2021, Citroen set its foot on Indian shores with the outgoing C5 Aircross in the premium mid-sized SUV category. The car was received warmly by critics but didn't manage to rake in big sales.

The French carmaker is now planning to attract buyers with this new model, which brings in several refinements and updates.

The Citroen C5 Aircross flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille with a prominent logo in the center, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear end.

The C5 Aircross draws power from a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 175hp at 3,750rpm and a peak torque of 400Nm at 2,000rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

On the inside, the C5 Aircross has a spacious five-seater cabin with keyless entry, a start/stop button, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, an air purifier, reclining rear seats, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

In India, the new Citroen C5 Aircross retails at Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in four monotone and three dual-tone color options. The SUV can be booked online or via the brand's 'La Maison' dealerships.