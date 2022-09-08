2022 Citroen C5 Aircross debuts in India: Check price, features
Citroen has launched the new C5 Aircross in India with a price tag of Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV made its global debut in January this year. The car features a redesigned front fascia in sync with the modern design philosophy adopted by the French automaker. The four-wheeler features a suspension setup with 'Progressive Hydraulic Cushions,' providing an overall comfortable ride.
- In 2021, Citroen set its foot on Indian shores with the outgoing C5 Aircross in the premium mid-sized SUV category. The car was received warmly by critics but didn't manage to rake in big sales.
- The French carmaker is now planning to attract buyers with this new model, which brings in several refinements and updates.
The Citroen C5 Aircross flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille with a prominent logo in the center, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear end.
The C5 Aircross draws power from a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine that develops a maximum power of 175hp at 3,750rpm and a peak torque of 400Nm at 2,000rpm. The transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
On the inside, the C5 Aircross has a spacious five-seater cabin with keyless entry, a start/stop button, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, an air purifier, reclining rear seats, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
In India, the new Citroen C5 Aircross retails at Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in four monotone and three dual-tone color options. The SUV can be booked online or via the brand's 'La Maison' dealerships.