Auto

Kia recalls over 44,000 Carens to inspect potential airbag issue

Kia recalls over 44,000 Carens to inspect potential airbag issue

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 05, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Kia will reach out to customers directly about the ACU issue (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has voluntarily recalled its Carens MPV in India to inspect any issue with the airbag control module/unit (ACU) software. The automaker has confirmed that 44,174 units of the car have been recalled. As part of the voluntary recall campaign, the company will directly reach out to customers, and if any issues are found, it will deliver a software update free of charge.

Issue What is the issue?

Last July, Kia Motors had identified an electrical issue with the ACU. The ACU determines whether to deploy airbags during a crash or not. As per the company, the cover of the ACU may come in contact with a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. If this happens, the airbags may not get deployed during an accident.

Customers of affected vehicles must contact their Kia authorized dealer to schedule an appointment to get the vehicle checked. The company will inspect the car to see whether the ACU has any issues or not. If yes, it will update the software free of cost.

Exteriors Everything to know about Kia Carens

The Kia Carens sports a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded radiator grille, a wide air dam, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lights, and a raked windscreen. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It is available with three engine options

The Kia Carens gets three engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that generates 113hp/144Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that churns out 113hp/250Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 138hp/242Nm. The engines are mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, or 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The four-wheeler has a 10.25-inch infotainment panel

The Kia Carens has a spacious 6/7-seater cabin, featuring dual-tone leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, ESC, and a rear-view camera.

Information Kia Carens: Pricing

In India, the Kia Carens starts at Rs. 9.6 lakh for the base Premium (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 17.7 lakh for the range-topping Luxury Plus trim in India (all prices, ex-showroom). Until September, the company has sold 48,000 units of the MPV.