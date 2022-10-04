Auto

Komaki Venice Eco, with retro look and fire-resistant battery, launched

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 04, 2022, 06:34 pm 2 min read

Komaki Venice Eco doesn't have a split-style seat like the standard model (Photo credit: Komaki)

Komaki has launched the Venice Eco electric scooter in India. This is the homegrown EV maker's seventh high-speed model in the country. It is slightly different from the standard Venice model but has the retro-inspired look intact. The two-wheeler is priced at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom) and is available in six color options.

Design The scooter sports a single-piece seat with pillion backrest

The Komaki Venice Eco sits on a steel frame and sports a circular LED headlight, apron-mounted indicators, a single-piece seat, a raised footboard, curved body panels, and a pillion backrest. Unlike the standard model, it does not have a metal frame running around the scooter. The two-wheeler packs the brand's third-generation TFT instrument console with real-time navigation.

Information It has a fire-resistant Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack

The Komaki Venice Eco draws power from a 3kW motor mated to a fire-resistant Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack. It delivers a range of up to 100km/charge. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged in 3-4 hours.

Safety The two-wheeler has disc and drum brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Komaki Venice Eco is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and regenerative braking. Transmission duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information Komaki Venice Eco: Pricing and availability

The Komaki Venice Eco is priced at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom). The company is yet to announce when the scooter will be up for grabs. It is offered in Garnet Red, Sacramento Green, Jet Black, Metallic Blue, Bright Orange, and Silver Chrome shades.