Auto

Alpine Alpenglow concept car looks like a Batmobile from France

Alpine Alpenglow concept car looks like a Batmobile from France

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 13, 2022, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Alpine Alpenglow has a length of 5,004mm (Photo credit: Alpine)

Alpine has revealed its most radical-looking concept car to date, the Alpenglow. The brand will be showcasing the prototype version of the vehicle at the upcoming Paris Motor Show. The hydrogen-powered race car concept looks straight out of comic books with a smooth-flowing design and fighter-jet-like canopy. The French carmaker will be using recycled carbon fiber to reduce the overall environmental impact.

Context Why does this story matter?

Alpine has been focusing on developing carbon-neutral ICE vehicles in recent years. Much like Toyota, the French carmaker believes that hydrogen-fueled cars can co-exist with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The Alpenglow race car concept showcases the brand's futuristic design language, which seems to take inspiration from the legendary Batmobile.

The company can also mimic the aerodynamic design for its 2024 LMDh race car.

Exteriors The concept car has a canopy and active aero wing

The Alpine Alpenglow concept is inspired by the low-slung A110 sports car and features a full-width LED light bar, an aggressive front air splitter, wide air dams, and a fighter-jet-like canopy for the single-seater cabin. The car is flanked by flared wheel arches, air scoops, and designer wheels. The rear end is graced by vertically-stacked light bars and an active aerodynamic wing.

Information It will be backed by a hydrogen-powered ICE unit

The technical specifications of the Alpenglow concept vehicle are yet to be disclosed by Alpine. It will likely be fueled by a potent hydrogen-powered engine, to showcase the brand's commitment to alternative fuel solutions.

Interiors It should feature a yoke-style steering and bucket seat

The interiors of the upcoming Alpenglow race car are under wraps. We expect the futuristic cabin to feature a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a centrally-mounted racing-type bucket seat, a minimalistic dashboard made using sustainable materials such as recycled carbon fiber, and multiple screens to relay racetrack-related telemetry. The safety of the driver will likely be ensured by a racing-style multi-point harness.

Information Alpine Alpenglow's price: What to expect?

The Alpine Alpenglow is a hydrogen-powered race car concept from the French carmaker. It will be showcased at the Paris Motor Show, scheduled to begin in the coming week. The car is not meant for sale.

Poll Which new concept car caught your eye this year?