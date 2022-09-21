Auto

SKODA unveils VISION GT concept as a futuristic race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 21, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

SKODA VISION GT flaunts an open-top cabin design (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has revealed the all-electric VISION GT concept as a futuristic single-seater race car. It will soon head to production. The four-wheeler pays homage to the 200 RS, 110 Super Sport, and the 1100 OHC sports cars, and showcases the company's new design philosophy. The design sketch was presented by the company at the "Design and Transformation" exhibition hosted in Brussels, Belgium.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 1925, SKODA has a rich history of over 97 years as an automaker.

The brand has also been successful in motorsport events, with multiple world championships under its belt.

In 2015, the Czech marque unveiled its plans for an electrified future and launched its first fully-electric vehicle in the form of ENYAQ iV in 2020, underpinned by Volkswagen's MEB architecture.

Design VISION GT has sharp character lines and air splitter

The SKODA VISION GT is essentially the modern interpretation of the 1957 1100 OHC sports car. It is available in two forms: Spider (open-top) and Coupe. The race car has a low-slung body featuring sharp character lines. It flaunts a long hood, front air splitter, active aero elements, a single-seater cabin with a flexibly suspended seat, and a two-piece rear wing.

Information It shall run on an electric powertrain

The technical details of the VISION GT are yet to be revealed by SKODA. However, we expect the race car to draw power from either one or two electric motors linked to a large battery pack.

Details SKODA VISION GT: Availability

The VISION GT is currently in concept form, but SKODA plans to put it into production. Only five examples of the all-electric race car will be up for grabs including two coupes. However, the pricing details are unlikely to be revealed. We expect the vehicle to be showcased in a final concept avatar alongside the SKODA VISION 7S in the coming years.