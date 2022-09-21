Auto

MG Hector and Hector Plus become costlier: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 21, 2022, 11:32 am 3 min read

MG Hector now starts at Rs. 14.43 lakh (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has increased the prices of its popular SUVs, the Hector and Hector Plus in India. The price hike is in immediate effect and is applicable to all their variants. The rise in input costs and the global semiconductor shortage seem to be the reasons behind the newest price revision. However, both cars remain mechanically and cosmetically unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2019, MG Motor made its entry into the mid-sized SUV category in India with its capable offering, the Hector. This was followed by the debut of the Hector Plus model the following year.

Both the cars have been warmly received by customers. However, the latest price hike might impact their sales as potential buyers would search for cheaper alternatives.

SUV #1 MG Hector gets connected car technology and all-LED lighting setup

The prices of MG Hector have gone up by up to Rs. 28,000 in India. The SUV sports a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, the five-seater cabin features ambient lighting, a sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and six airbags.

Information It is offered with two engine choices

The Hector is powered by a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 141hp/250Nm, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 168hp/350Nm. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a CVT, or a DCT gearbox.

SUV #2 MG Hector Plus offers a more practical six/seven-seater configuration

The MG Hector Plus has received a hike ranging between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 28,000. The SUV shares its design language with the Hector model and features skid plates, an all-LED lighting setup, a powered tailgate, and a wide air dam. Inside, the six/seven-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, powered front seats, a 360-degree-view camera, and six airbags.

Information It draws power from petrol and diesel engines

The powertrain options for the Hector Plus remain identical to the standard model. It is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that develops 141hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 168hp/350Nm. The mills are mated to a 6-speed manual, CVT, or DCT gearbox.

Pricing MG Hector and Hector Plus: How much do they cost?

MG Hector now starts at Rs. 14.43 lakh for the Style 1.5 petrol MT model and goes up to Rs. 20.36 lakh for the Sharp 2.0 diesel MT Dual-Tone variant. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus begins at Rs. 14.66 lakh for the Style 1.5 petrol MT trim and goes up to Rs. 20.95 lakh for the Sharp 2.0 diesel MT Dual-Tone model (all prices, ex-showroom).

