2022 Komaki Venice Eco, with retro-inspired looks, goes official

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 21, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The Venice Eco features a 4.0-inch TFT instrument cluster (Photo credit: Komaki)

Komaki has unveiled the Eco variant of the Venice high-speed electric scooter in India. To recall, the standard model was introduced in January 2022. The two-wheeler carries a price tag of Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom) and will be up for grabs during the upcoming Navratri festival. The EV offers stylish looks and boasts an all-new fire-resistant Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery pack.

Context Why does this story matter?

Komaki Venice is a retro-inspired scooter from the homegrown EV maker. The vehicle gets a 3kW electric motor, which offers performance equivalent to the 125cc class offerings.

With the recent incidents of EV fires, the demand for safe battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is a hot topic in the automotive industry.

The company is now offering fire-resistant battery packs with the Venice Eco variant.

Design The EV bears a retro-inspired design

The Komaki Venice Eco retains the silhouette of the standard model. It sits on a steel frame and features a circular LED headlight, apron-mounted indicators, a split-type seat, a raised footboard, a wide handlebar, curved body panels, and a squared-out LED taillamp. The scooter packs the brand's third-generation 4.0-inch TFT instrument console and rides on designer alloy wheels.

Information It will deliver a range of up to 120km

The technical details of the Venice Eco are yet to be revealed by Komaki. However, we expect the scooter to get a 3kW electric motor linked to an all-new fire-resistant Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack. It will likely deliver a range of up to 120km.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes, combined braking system

In terms of rider safety, the 2022 Venice Eco is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with regenerative braking and a combined braking system (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the electric scooter are carried out by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information 2022 Komaki Venice Eco: Pricing

The 2022 Komaki Venice Eco is set to debut in India during the upcoming Navratri festival. The high-speed electric scooter will carry a price tag of Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom) on our shores.