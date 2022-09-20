Auto

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo become costlier: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Edited by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 20, 2022, 06:30 pm 3 min read

Mahindra Bolero Neo features the brand's Multi-Terrain Technology (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has revised the prices of select variants of the Bolero and Bolero Neo in India. While the former gets a hike of up to Rs. 22,000, the latter is now costlier by up to Rs. 20,502. Both SUVs now flaunt the company's new "Twin Peaks" logo on the grille, hub caps, tailgate, and steering wheel. The four-wheelers remain mechanically unaltered.

Mahindra is known as an SUV specialist around the world with products such as the ROXOR, Thar, and Scorpio-N showcasing its all-wheel-drive prowess and off-roading expertise.

The homegrown automaker has been hit by the global semiconductor shortage and rising input costs, too, resulting in production delays.

However, the sales of its workhorses, Bolero and Bolero Neo, should not be affected much by the hike.

SUV #1 Mahindra Bolero has a rugged, old-school charm

The B4 and B6(O) trims of the Mahindra Bolero have become costlier by Rs. 20,701 and Rs. 22,000, respectively. The SUV features a clamshell bonnet, squared-out headlights, revised bumpers, a raked windscreen, 16-inch wheels, vertically-positioned taillights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. On the inside, it has a faux wood garnish on the dashboard, manual AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information It is backed by a 75hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Bolero is powered by a 1.5-liter mHawk, three-cylinder diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 75hp and a peak torque of 210Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

SUV #2 Mahindra Bolero Neo follows the brand's new design philosophy

The N4, N10, and N10(O) trims of the Mahindra Bolero Neo are now more expensive by Rs. 18,800, Rs. 21,007, and Rs. 20,502, respectively. It flaunts a sculpted hood, a chrome-slatted grille, skid plates, swept-back halogen headlamps, squared windows, wrap-around taillights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the seven-seater cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, keyless entry, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and dual airbags.

Information It draws power from a 101hp, 1.5-liter engine

The Bolero Neo is offered with a 1.5-liter mHAWK100 diesel engine that generates 101.4hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Price How much do they cost now?

After the price revision, the Mahindra Bolero now starts at Rs. 9.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.43 lakh. Meanwhile, the Bolero Neo carries a starting price tag of Rs. 9.48 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Both vehicles remain unaltered in terms of design, features, specifications, and powertrains.

