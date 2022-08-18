Auto

Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at Rs. 75,400: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 18, 2022, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Honda Activa Premium Edition rides on gold-colored steel wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has launched the Premium Edition of the Activa in India with a price tag of Rs. 75,400 (ex-showroom). This makes it the top-of-the-line variant in the line-up, demanding a premium of Rs. 1,000 over the DLX model. The scooter is available in three new color schemes: Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. It remains mechanically unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda is currently one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, with the Activa being responsible for the most significant chunk of sales for the automaker in our country.

The sixth generation of the scooter made its debut in 2020 and has remained unchanged ever since.

The Japanese marque has introduced the Premium Edition on our shores to entice new customers to the brand.

Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic paint scheme

Honda Activa Premium Edition sports gold-colored embellishments on the apron-mounted air vents and "Premium" badging on the sides. It features a flat footboard, an LED headlight, an external fuel filler cap, a brown-colored single-piece seat, a grab rail, a multifunctional key slot, and a large LED taillight. The scooter packs an analog instrument cluster and rides on 12-inch (front)/10-inch (rear) gold-colored steel wheels.

Information It is backed by a 7.68hp, 110cc engine

The Activa Premium Edition remains mechanically identical to the standard 6G model. It draws power from a 110cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that develops 7.68hp of maximum power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

In terms of rider's safety, the range-topping Honda Activa comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the scooter.

Information Honda Activa Premium Edition: Pricing

The Honda Activa Premium Edition will set you back by Rs. 75,400 (ex-showroom) in India. The scooter can be booked online or via the brand's dealership on our shores.