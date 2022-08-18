Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at Rs. 75,400: Check features
Honda has launched the Premium Edition of the Activa in India with a price tag of Rs. 75,400 (ex-showroom). This makes it the top-of-the-line variant in the line-up, demanding a premium of Rs. 1,000 over the DLX model. The scooter is available in three new color schemes: Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. It remains mechanically unchanged.
- Honda is currently one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, with the Activa being responsible for the most significant chunk of sales for the automaker in our country.
- The sixth generation of the scooter made its debut in 2020 and has remained unchanged ever since.
- The Japanese marque has introduced the Premium Edition on our shores to entice new customers to the brand.
Honda Activa Premium Edition sports gold-colored embellishments on the apron-mounted air vents and "Premium" badging on the sides. It features a flat footboard, an LED headlight, an external fuel filler cap, a brown-colored single-piece seat, a grab rail, a multifunctional key slot, and a large LED taillight. The scooter packs an analog instrument cluster and rides on 12-inch (front)/10-inch (rear) gold-colored steel wheels.
The Activa Premium Edition remains mechanically identical to the standard 6G model. It draws power from a 110cc fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that develops 7.68hp of maximum power and 8.79Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.
In terms of rider's safety, the range-topping Honda Activa comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the scooter.
The Honda Activa Premium Edition will set you back by Rs. 75,400 (ex-showroom) in India. The scooter can be booked online or via the brand's dealership on our shores.