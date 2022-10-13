Auto

Keeway SR 125 goes official with retro-inspired design: Check pricing

Keeway SR 125 goes official with retro-inspired design: Check pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 13, 2022, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Keeway SR 125 rides on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Keeway)

Hungarian brand Keeway has launched its most affordable offering, the SR 125 in India with a sticker price of Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in three color options: Glossy Red, Glossy White, and Glossy Black. The motorcycle competes in the premium commuter segment and features a retro design language. It is powered by a 9.7hp, 125cc, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Keeway entered the Indian market in May this year and has successfully expanded its portfolio to seven vehicles since then.

The newest offering from the QJMotor-owned Hungarian bikemaker is a retro-inspired commuter motorcycle, the SR 125.

By introducing the two-wheeler at a competitive price tag, the brand is planning to boost its sales figures drastically and capture a large chunk of the market.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a muscular tank and round halogen headlamp

Keeway SR 125 has an old-school charm with design cues dating back to the late 1960s. It flaunts a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp unit with black housing, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern seat with contrast stitching, a tubular grab rail, a circular tail taillamp, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle packs a single-pod instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels.

Information It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The SR 125 is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air-cooled engine that is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 9.7hp and a peak torque of 8.2Nm.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and Combined Braking System

For the safety of the rider, the all-new SR 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear end.

Information Keeway SR 125: Pricing

In India, the all-new Keeway SR 125 will set you back by Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The booking amount for the motorcycle is Rs. 1,000 and it can either be reserved online or via the brand's dealerships.