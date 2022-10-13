Auto

2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S arrives with stylish looks: Check features

2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S arrives with stylish looks: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 13, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S has a ground clearance of 185mm (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki has launched the 2023 iteration of the KLR650 S in the US market at a starting price of $6,899 (approximately Rs. 5.68 lakh). It is offered in two variants: non-ABS and ABS. The motorcycle features a rugged-looking full fairing and a lowered seat height compared to the outgoing model. It is powered by a 652cc, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The KLR650 is a dual-sport motorcycle by Kawasaki, primarily designed to tackle difficult terrain with ease. A modified version of the vehicle serves the US military as well.

The Japanese marque introduced it in 1987 as an affordable adventure/touring bike, capable of doing Dakar-style runs and intercontinental trips.

The new version of its S variant should rack up decent sales globally.

Design The bike sports a dual-pod LED headlight and side-mounted exhaust

The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S has an aggressive design language. The ADV sports a prominent beak, a dual-pod LED headlamp, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, a single-piece seat, a grab rail with integrated top-box mount, a side-mounted exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs an LCD instrument cluster and rides on 21-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels.

Information It is available with a 652cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2023 KLR650 S is powered by a 652cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that generates peak torque of 53Nm. The power figure remains undisclosed by Kawasaki. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 KLR650 S comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance on loose terrain such as gravel. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and a preload-adjustable Uni-Trak shock absorber on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S: Pricing

The 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 S will set you back by $6,899 (approximately Rs. 5.68 lakh) for the non-ABS version and $7,199 (roughly Rs. 5.92 lakh) for the ABS variant in the US market.