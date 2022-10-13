Auto

Sony, Honda plan to introduce a premium EV in 2026

The Sony-Honda EV will be based on VISION-S concept. Representative image (Photo credit: Sony)

Technology giant Sony and automaker Honda are aiming to introduce a premium EV in the US and Japanese markets in 2026. This will be the first-ever all-electric offering from their joint venture (JV), Sony Honda Mobility Inc. The car will feature a software system developed by the former and also get cloud-based entertainment and other services via monthly subscription.

With green mobility solutions being the top priority for every automaker across the globe, development in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment has been increasing rapidly in recent years.

The VISION-S concept was showcased by Sony at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

By partnering with Honda, the Japanese brand is now planning to bring the concept to reality as early as 2026.

The key details, including pricing and battery range of the upcoming EV, are yet to be disclosed by Sony Honda Mobility. However, the company refers to the vehicle as a rolling smartphone with a state-of-the-art software system, cloud-based subscription services, and level-3 ADAS functions to ensure safety. We expect the car to be based on the VISION-S or VISION-S 02 concept, showcased by Sony.

The chairperson of Sony Honda Mobility, Yasuhide Mizuno, said at a news conference that the first delivery is expected to be in the US in spring 2026. He also said that the EV will be manufactured at a Honda facility in the North American region. The deliveries for Japan will likely commence by the second half of 2026, he added.

The JV between the two Japanese giants was finalized in April this year. The new firm will focus on producing all-electric vehicles, with the mobility expertise of Honda, and modern software systems from Sony. It will primarily rival Tesla.