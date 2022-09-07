Suzuki unveils 2023 V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure: Check features
Suzuki has revealed the 2023 iterations of its capable tourer, the V-STROM 1050. The ADV is available in two variants: standard and 1050DE Adventure. The latter replaces the older XT model from the line-up and features a more rugged look with wire-spoked wheels, optional panniers, and a top box. Both the models get minor mechanical tweaks and electronic riding aids.
- In 2020, Suzuki updated the V-STROM range of motorcycles with a potent and reliable 1,037cc V-twin engine which replaced the aging 996cc motor.
- The flagship adventure tourer range was praised for its ride and handling characteristics by critics as well as customers.
- The updated dual-sport offerings now feature an all-new gravel mode that provides a better riding experience on bad surfaces.
The Suzuki V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure feature a prominent beak design. They have a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, sturdy grab rails, and an all-LED lighting setup. The latter also gets an engine guard, belly pan, and longer swingarm. The motorcycles pack a digital instrument console and ride on either alloy wheels (standard) or wire-spoked wheels (DE).
The V-STROM range is offered with a potent 1,037cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, V-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 106hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 100Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.
For the rider's safety, the 2023 V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a six-axis IMU, lean-sensitive ABS, cruise control, traction control, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure will be announced by Suzuki in the coming weeks. For reference, the previous generation model carried a price tag of $13,399 (approximately Rs. 10.7 lakh) in the US.