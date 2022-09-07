Auto

Suzuki unveils 2023 V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure: Check features

Suzuki unveils 2023 V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 07, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Suzuki V-STROM 1050 range comes equipped with an all-LED lighting setup

Suzuki has revealed the 2023 iterations of its capable tourer, the V-STROM 1050. The ADV is available in two variants: standard and 1050DE Adventure. The latter replaces the older XT model from the line-up and features a more rugged look with wire-spoked wheels, optional panniers, and a top box. Both the models get minor mechanical tweaks and electronic riding aids.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2020, Suzuki updated the V-STROM range of motorcycles with a potent and reliable 1,037cc V-twin engine which replaced the aging 996cc motor.

The flagship adventure tourer range was praised for its ride and handling characteristics by critics as well as customers.

The updated dual-sport offerings now feature an all-new gravel mode that provides a better riding experience on bad surfaces.

Design The ADVs feature a prominent beak and upright windscreen

The Suzuki V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure feature a prominent beak design. They have a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, sturdy grab rails, and an all-LED lighting setup. The latter also gets an engine guard, belly pan, and longer swingarm. The motorcycles pack a digital instrument console and ride on either alloy wheels (standard) or wire-spoked wheels (DE).

Information The V-STROM 1050 range is backed by a 1,037cc, V-twin engine

The V-STROM range is offered with a potent 1,037cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, V-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 106hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 100Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety Both motorcycles are equipped with six-axis IMU and lean-sensitive ABS

For the rider's safety, the 2023 V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a six-axis IMU, lean-sensitive ABS, cruise control, traction control, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Suzuki V-STROM 1050 range: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 V-STROM 1050 and 1050DE Adventure will be announced by Suzuki in the coming weeks. For reference, the previous generation model carried a price tag of $13,399 (approximately Rs. 10.7 lakh) in the US.