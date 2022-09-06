Auto

Honda recalls Africa Twin, Gold Wing Tour, Fireblade in India

Honda recalls Africa Twin, Gold Wing Tour, Fireblade in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 06, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Honda Gold Wing Tour is the most premium tourer in the Big Wing line-up (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has recalled three of its flagship offerings from the "Big Wing" portfolio in India due to a software issue pertaining to the fuel injection system. The affected models are the Africa Twin, Gold Wing Tour, and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. The Japanese marque said that 84 units of the above-mentioned models manufactured between 2020 and 2022 are affected. They will be repaired free of cost.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda's Big Wing division was created in 2019 to cater to buyers looking for big-capacity, premium motorcycles from the Japanese bikemaker.

The special division offers a unique experience right from sales to after-sales service.

The recent recall has only affected the flagship offerings and will be fixed by the automaker, free of cost and irrespective of the warranty status.

Bike #1 Honda Africa Twin: Price starts at Rs. 15.97 lakh

The Honda Africa Twin is essentially a Dakar rally-inspired adventure vehicle. It features a sloping fuel tank, an upright windscreen, an adjustable split-type seat, dual-pod LED headlights with DRLs, LED cornering lights, and a sleek taillamp unit. The ADV is backed by a 1,083cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 98hp/103Nm. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

Bike #2 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade: Price begins at Rs. 23.11 lakh

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is a liter-class supersport motorcycle. It sits on an aluminium composite twin-spar frame and features split-style seats, an all-LED lighting setup, a colored TFT instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The superbike is powered by a 1,000cc, inline-four engine that develops 214.5hp/113Nm. It is equipped with ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, inverted front forks, and a gas-charged rear mono-shock absorber.

Bike #3 Honda Gold Wing Tour: Costs Rs. 39.16 lakh

Honda Gold Wing Tour is the most comfortable touring bike in the Big Wing line-up. It gets a 21-liter fuel tank, adjustable windscreen, a twin-pod LED headlight, a stepped-up seat, and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console. The tourer draws power from a 1,833cc, six-cylinder engine that makes 124.7hp/170Nm. It has four riding modes, an airbag, double wishbone front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.