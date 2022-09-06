Auto

Hyundai VENUE N Line SUV launched at Rs. 12.16 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 06, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE N Line rolls on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched the N Line version of the VENUE in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the second sporty model from the South Korean automaker to reach our shores after the i20 N Line. The SUV features a tweaked suspension, retuned exhaust setup, a few cosmetic updates, and a potent 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 118hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai's N performance division was first conceptualized in 2012 and was officially founded in 2016 with the research and development facility in Namyang, South Korea and a technical center near the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany.

The i20 N Line was the first model to reach the Indian shores and the automaker is now expanding the sporty line-up with a performance-oriented version of the VENUE.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts silvered skid plates and sporty red accents

The Hyundai VENUE N Line sports a few cosmetic tweaks over the regular model. The SUV has sporty red accents on the body, a muscular bonnet, a dark chrome "Parametric" grille, projector LED headlights, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, black B-pillars, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with a potent 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The VENUE N Line is backed by the potent 1.0-liter, inline-triple, turbocharged petrol engine that is mated with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The mill produces a maximum power of 118hp and a peak torque of 172Nm.

Interiors The car has an all-black interior with contrasting red trims

Inside, the VENUE N Line has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black interior with red trims and "N" badging. The SUV gets a dash camera, connected car technology, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, reclining rear seat, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ESC.

Context Hyundai VENUE N Line: Pricing

The Hyundai VENUE N Line retails for Rs. 12.16 lakh for the N6 trim and Rs. 13.15 lakh for the range-topping N8 variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The sporty SUV can be booked online or via the brand's dealership.

