Auto

Jeep Compass becomes costlier by Rs. 90,000: Check new prices

Jeep Compass becomes costlier by Rs. 90,000: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 06, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

Jeep Compass is available with two powertrain options (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has hiked the price of its highest-selling model, the Compass, in India by Rs. 90,000 across the range. The SUV now starts at Rs. 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This happens to be the third price revision the car has received within one year. In December last year, the Compass became costlier by Rs. 58,000 and in July, the prices were increased by Rs. 35,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since its debut in 2017, the Compass has been an important model for Jeep in India. The SUV was warmly received by critics and customers alike for its rugged capabilities.

Owing to the rising input costs and global semiconductor shortage, the automaker has increased the prices of the SUV by nearly Rs. 2 lakh since last December.

Exteriors The SUV has roof rails and 18-inch designer alloy wheels

The Jeep Compass has a traditional SUV silhouette and features a muscular hood, a signature seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, and skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna is available at the rear.

Information It is backed by two powertrain options

The Compass draws power from a 2.0-liter Multijet diesel engine that churns out 170hp/350Nm and a 1.4-liter MultiAir petrol unit that develops 160hp/250Nm. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual, a 9-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a panoramic sunroof and dual-tone dashboard

On the inside, the Compass has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Jeep Compass: Pricing

In India, the Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 19.29 lakh for the base Sport 1.4 petrol variant and goes up to Rs. 32.22 lakh for the top-of-the-line Trailhawk 4x4 2.0 diesel trim (all prices, ex-showroom).