Kawasaki Ninja 650, Z650 updated with 3-level traction control system

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 06, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Both the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Z650 are powered by the same 649cc, parallel-twin engine

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 650 and Z650 motorcycles in the global market with three-level Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) sourced from the Versys 650. The system is not based on an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and operates solely on the speed sensors used for the dual-channel ABS module. The revised iterations of the supersport and streetfighter offerings are expected to arrive in India soon.

Why does this story matter?

The Kawasaki 650 range of motorcycles is renowned for their beginner-friendly nature and reliable 649cc engine. The mill does duties in five offerings in different segments.

The Japanese marque is now offering a safety net in the form of a traction control system in the Ninja 650 and Z650.

However, the brand has skipped the feature on Z650RS and Vulcan 650 cruiser for now.

Kawasaki Z650: Carries a price tag of Rs. 6.43 lakh

The Kawasaki Z650 is a potent streetfighter offering. It sits on a steel trellis frame and features a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight unit, a wide handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, a sleek LED taillight, an LCD instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It gets disc brakes on both wheels with dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a preload-adjustable mono-shock rear unit.

It is backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine

The Z650 is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper and assist clutch. The mill churns out a maximum power of 67.3hp and a peak torque of 64Nm.

Kawasaki Ninja 650: Costs Rs. 6.95 lakh

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a middleweight supersport bike. It has a high-tensile steel trellis frame and features an aerodynamic fully-faired design, dual-pod LED headlamp units, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, a TFT instrument panel, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS, telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It draws power from a 67hp, parallel-twin engine

The Ninja 650 remains mechanically identical to its streetfighter sibling, the Z650. It draws power from the same 649cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 67.3hp/64Nm. The supersport also gets a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper and assist clutch.