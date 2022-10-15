Auto

Lotus Evija Fittipaldi revealed; only 8 units to be made

Lotus Evija Fittipaldi tips the scales at 1,887kg (Photo credit: Lotus)

British supercar maker Lotus has revealed a special Fittipaldi variant of the Evija to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its highly-successful 1972 Formula 1 season. The all-electric hypercar pays homage to the legendary Brazilian F1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi and features the iconic black and gold livery of the championship-winning Type 72 race car. Only eight units of the vehicle will be made.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Evija (pronounced E-vi-ya) is the first all-electric hypercar from Lotus. It was unveiled in 2019 and was the first offering for the brand after an 11-year hiatus.

The British marque has opted for the sustainable mobility route to showcase its commitment to a green future.

The company is now displaying its rich history and connection with Formula 1 with its super-exclusive offering.

Exteriors The hypercar sports designer alloy wheels and front air splitter

The Lotus Evija Fittipaldi has an aggressive design language similar to the regular model and sports a sculpted bonnet with air scoops, vertically-stacked laser headlights, a wide air dam, and a front air splitter. The hypercar is flanked by large scissor-type doors, flared wheel arches, and designer black-and-gold alloy wheels. Trapezoidal taillights and a diffuser are available at the rear end.

Information It reaches a top speed of 350km/h

Evija Fittipaldi remains mechanically identical to the standard model. It draws power from a quad electric motor setup linked to a 93kWh battery pack. It generates 2,011hp of power, a peak torque of 1,704Nm, and delivers a claimed range of up to 402km.

Interiors The coupe has black leather upholstery and gold-accented pedals

Inside, the limited-run Evija Fittipaldi features black leather upholstery with gold-colored contrast stitching on the bucket seats, dashboard, and door panels. The hypercar also has Emerson Fittipaldi's signature hand-stitched on the dashboard, gold accents on the pedals, a start/stop button, and a recycled aluminum rotary dial. The passengers' safety is ensured by four-point racing harnesses and multiple airbags.

Information Lotus Evija Fittipaldi: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi have not been disclosed by the British marque as of now. We expect it to carry a premium over the standard Evija, which retails at $2 million (approximately Rs. 16.48 crore) in the US.