Lotus Evija Fittipaldi revealed; only 8 units to be made
British supercar maker Lotus has revealed a special Fittipaldi variant of the Evija to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its highly-successful 1972 Formula 1 season. The all-electric hypercar pays homage to the legendary Brazilian F1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi and features the iconic black and gold livery of the championship-winning Type 72 race car. Only eight units of the vehicle will be made.
- The Evija (pronounced E-vi-ya) is the first all-electric hypercar from Lotus. It was unveiled in 2019 and was the first offering for the brand after an 11-year hiatus.
- The British marque has opted for the sustainable mobility route to showcase its commitment to a green future.
- The company is now displaying its rich history and connection with Formula 1 with its super-exclusive offering.
The Lotus Evija Fittipaldi has an aggressive design language similar to the regular model and sports a sculpted bonnet with air scoops, vertically-stacked laser headlights, a wide air dam, and a front air splitter. The hypercar is flanked by large scissor-type doors, flared wheel arches, and designer black-and-gold alloy wheels. Trapezoidal taillights and a diffuser are available at the rear end.
Evija Fittipaldi remains mechanically identical to the standard model. It draws power from a quad electric motor setup linked to a 93kWh battery pack. It generates 2,011hp of power, a peak torque of 1,704Nm, and delivers a claimed range of up to 402km.
Inside, the limited-run Evija Fittipaldi features black leather upholstery with gold-colored contrast stitching on the bucket seats, dashboard, and door panels. The hypercar also has Emerson Fittipaldi's signature hand-stitched on the dashboard, gold accents on the pedals, a start/stop button, and a recycled aluminum rotary dial. The passengers' safety is ensured by four-point racing harnesses and multiple airbags.
The pricing and availability details of the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi have not been disclosed by the British marque as of now. We expect it to carry a premium over the standard Evija, which retails at $2 million (approximately Rs. 16.48 crore) in the US.